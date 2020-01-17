Sustainably Sourced Bioplastic packaging launched by a firm

Tetra Pak, in conjunction with its supplier Braskem, were the pioneer companies in the food as well as beverage market to effectively source plant-based polymers with the aid of the Bonsucro standards for the sustainable sugar cane.

This leap forward is another gearing of the firm’s commitment in driving ethical as well as responsible business global supply chains, hence decreasing the carbon footprint of packaging.

Mario Abreu who serves as VP sustainability at Tetra Pak said that they have witnessed a growing trend of customers wanting to do a lot for the globe, and they seek brands to assist. Currently, 91% of the consumers look for the environmental logos when doing their shopping, and the Bonsucro line of Custody Certificate can be of use in communicating credible information to its customers, therefore helping their consumers in differentiating their products. He added that their plant-based polymers are easily traceable to the sugarcane origin. They view plant-based materials as crucial role players in achieving a circular economy of low-carbon. All polymers they use either will be plant-based made materials or from the post-consumption recycled food grades in the future.

The report forms part of the Tetra Pak’s newly launched planet positive initiative that requests market stakeholders to take a bigger view of sustainability, clearing the circular economy concept to a circular economy of low-carbon, where they make a step beyond recycling as well as reusing to add the carbon effect of manufacturing and raw materials.

The use of materials including as polymers and papers that are plant-based significantly decreases greenhouse gas emissions, backing up the growth in the economy decoupled from the fossil, finite sources. The plant-based polymers in use in several Tetra Pak cartons, such as their closure derived from sugarcane. Plant-based polymer supplying company Braskem has currently reached 100% Bonsucro certified sugarcane volumes.

Gustavo Sergi, who is a Renewable Business Leader at Braskem, stated that they have collaborated with the Tetra Pak for a period of more than ten years, as well as Bonsucro Chain of Custody emphasizes the Braskem’s Responsible Ethanol Sourcing Program, with the surety and traceability of the whole chain of sugarcane value from the mills and growers.

Danielle Morley, the Bonsucro CEO, stated that Bonsucro serves a world platform for combined action to push sustainability in sugarcane production and processing. Working together with Tetra Pak to attain a certificate of the third party and product labeling and their sugarcane-derived product labeling is a huge step ahead. Consumers get the assurance that they have achieved their rigorous sustainability standards.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer