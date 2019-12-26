Synthetic Biology Market Synopsis by Top Players as Novozymes, Agilent Technologies, Amyris, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. – Outlet till 2025

The Insight Partners’ report on the Synthetic Biology Market aims at developing a better understanding of the Synthetic Biology industry through qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key market parameters. The Synthetic Biology market is classified on the basis of Types, Applications, and End-user, and the market is evaluated in terms of growth, value, and volume across five major geographical regions.

The Synthetic Biology Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for synthetic biology is estimated to reach US$ 56,044.9 Mn in 2025.

Synthetic biology, an interdisciplinary branch of biology and engineering, involves designing and constructing new devices, systems and biological parts as well as re-designing existing, natural biological systems. It has various application in the field of food & agriculture, medicine, and other areas. Technologies such as, gene synthesis, genome engineering and cloning and sequencing help the researchers to understand organization of natural biological systems and design new biological entities offering various advantages to humans.

The major players operating in the market of synthetic biology market include ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Novozymes, Agilent Technologies, Amyris, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics Inc. and others.

Worldwide Synthetic Biology Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Synthetic Biology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Synthetic Biology market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Synthetic Biology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Synthetic Biology players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The market for synthetic biology is witnessing a potential growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. Global synthetic biology market is driven by extensive use of enzymes kits and other gene synthesis products in research institutes and academics. Additionally, rising demand for enzyme based kits and solutions required for gene manipulation and rising awareness about genetic engineering among the healthcare professionals in developed nations also accelerate the market growth. However, competition among existing market players may restrain the growth of the market.

In North America, the market is driven by an increasing investment by government organizations and institutes such as Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation (NSF), Department Of Defense (DoD), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). While, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market driven increasing investment by private sector companies such as Evolva Biotech Pvt. Ltd and increasing demand for synthetic biology technologies of industrial and medical applications.

