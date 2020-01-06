Synthetic Food Preservative Market: Structure and Overview of Key Industry Forces Propelling Industry

Global Synthetic Food Preservative Market: Overview

Food preservatives are substances added to food for longer periods to keep it safe and cool. Drinks, milky bakeries, snacks, meat and marine foods are used in food preservatives to avoid bacterial effects during processing and embalming.

The global nature of the food supply chain and the increasing complexities have resulted in increasing demand for products and techniques required to extend the food product’s shelf life, thereby increasing the demand in the global synthetic food preservative market in the coming years.

Synthetic food preservatives are a subgroup of chemical compounds used to decrease spoilage, discoloration, or pollution from bacteria and other pathogens or organisms that form illnesses in food production. Unlike synthetic aromas, a majority of synthetic food conservators are categorized as food additives and therefore, unlike synthetic aromatic agents, are regulated as any substance whose intended use results, either direct or indirectly, in its becoming or otherwise affecting features.

This report gives an in-depth analysis of the global synthetic food preservative market, focus on market opportunities and challenges, alongside the trends driving the market. The report identifies leading vendors operating in the synthetic food preservative market, while outlining opportunities available for them.

Global Synthetic Food Preservative Market: Trends and Opportunities

The three classes of synthetic preservatives most often used in foods are sulphites, nitrites and benzoates. Sulphites are used to prevent bacterial growth in vinegar or salt, dried fruits and vegetables. The potato and cheese product are preserved with sorbic acid. Nitrites are used to protect against botulism in meat products like sausages and hams. Benzoic acid is more effective than molds and bacteria against yeasts. It is used in low sugar jams, jellies and condiments as an antifungal and antibacterial. The chelating agents such as EDTA, polyphosphates and citric acid usually prevent oxidation of metals and increase spoilage by binding metals such as copper and iron.

Changing lifestyles and growing food trade worldwide have resulted in increasing food conservation demand. Various government bodies and private industries maintain adequate regulations to maintain a high standard of preservative food quality. Increasing consumer awareness and changing food consumption and population demand from various sectors of the food and beverage industry are driving the synthetic food preservative market in turn.

Global Synthetic Food Preservative Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific has a strong demand for comfort foods which has consequences on the categories of preservatives required to maintain freshness with products and other synthetic ingredients and fat substitutes. The global market for food additives, previously controlled by large areas like North America and Europe, is currently on the rise in Asian markets, and this region has therefore proven to be a very promising market for the growth of the food preservative industry.

Global Synthetic Food Preservative Market: Competitive Landscape

Vendors in the global synthetic food preservatives market focus on agreements, product launches, expansions, and mergers to sustain the intense competition in this market.

