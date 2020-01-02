Synthetic Graphite Market to Reach around US$ 7 Bn by 2026

According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Synthetic Graphite Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ the global synthetic graphite market was valued at around US$ 4 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Expansion in the global synthetic graphite market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for synthetic graphite in the metallurgy, electronics, and storage & energy transmission end-use industries.

To know more, Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38636

Synthetic graphite is used to manufacture graphite electrodes that are used in electric arc furnaces in order to manufacture metal products. Synthetic graphite can withstand high temperatures. It exhibits superior thermal expansion and thermal shock resistance, which makes it a favorable material for high-temperature applications. The synthetic graphite market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a significant pace due to an increase in demand for synthetic graphite in lithium-ion batteries in the region.

Rise in Demand for Synthetic Graphite in the Metallurgy Application to Drive Synthetic Graphite Market

Synthetic graphite possesses favorable electrical properties, high mechanical strength at high temperatures, high electrical and heat conductivity, low impurity content, chemical stability, and high vibrational resistance. It can withstand temperatures of up to 1,800 °C in electric arc furnaces. It exhibits superior thermal expansion and thermal shock resistance, which help in reducing the entire mass of steel.

The EAF method of production of synthetic graphite has gained popularity among steel producers due to its flexibility, quick turnaround time, and lower fixed costs. In addition, regulations are being laid down by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to encourage capacity expansions for electric arc furnaces. Steel products are widely used in the construction, automotive, infrastructure, aerospace & defense, and oil & gas industries. An increase in demand for metallurgy products from end-use industries is projected to boost the utilization rate of synthetic graphite.