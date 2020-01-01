Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry, 1Q 2019

The report finds that the Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry – comprising mainly of foundry, DRAM, flash memory, and IDM sectors – continued to grow year-on-year and sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2018. Despite the limited space for a price rise in memory ICs, the continued demand for NAND flash, coupled with emerging IC demand from automotive electronics, have bolstered the global semiconductor industry which is estimated to have grown over 10% in 2018 compared to 2017. The industry’s shipment value reached USD 12 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, the highest of the year.

Companies covered

Inotera, Nanya, Powerchip, TSMC, UMC, Winbond

List of Topics

This research report presents shipment value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Companies surveyed in this research are those owning facilities to make MOS (Metal Oxide Semiconductor) wafers in Taiwan, including foundries, DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) makers, flash memory makers, and IDMs (Integrated Device Manufacturers).

The content of this report is based on primary data obtained from interviews, and publicly available information.

Table of Contents

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Shipment Value by Business Type, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 8″-equivalent Wafer Shipment Volume and Utilization Rate, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Wafer Shipment Volume by Wafer Dimension, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 12-inch Wafer Shipment Volume and Utilization Rate, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 12-inch Wafer Shipment Volume by Business Type, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 8-inch and below Wafer Shipment Volume and Utilization Rate, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Shipment Value by Business Type, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Foundry Industry’s Shipment Value Ranking, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Foundry Industry Shipment Value by Process Technology, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Foundry Industry Shipment Value Share by Process Technology, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese DRAM Industry’s Shipment Value Ranking, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese DRAM Industry’s 8″-equivalent Wafer Shipment Volume by Process, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese DRAM Industry’s 8″-equivalent Wafer Shipment Volume Share by Process, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Exchange Rate, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Research Scope & Definitions

