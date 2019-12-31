Tamarind Extract Market – Overview on Ongoing Trends 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Tamarind Extract Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Tamarind Extract Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Tamarind Extract Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Tamarind Extract in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Tamarind Extract Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Tamarind Extract Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global tamarind extract market include Magma Foods, Kanegrade Limited, Shimla hills, MoonLite, Xi'an Victory Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd., Abc International, Baaeco V Food Ltd., Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd, Abdullabhai Abdul Kader, Revata Food Products Pvt Ltd., etc. More Industrialists and food processors are showing keen interests in the tamarind extract as the demand is amplifying every year.

Opportunities for market participants:

As a natural cosmetic ingredient and vital food flavoring agent, the tamarind extract has emerging demand among the consumers and product developers all over the world. In addition, the tamarind extract is also used as herbal syrup and healthy drinks in developed countries which creates additional demand. Due to a greater infrastructure of supply chains and expanding applications all over the world, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of tamarind extract in the future.

Global Tamarind extract: A Regional Outlook

Tamarind extract is highly produced and consumed in the Asia Pacific, particularly in Thailand and Indonesia due to the huge availability of wild tamarinds. In the Asia Pacific, the tamarind extracts are used as a regular condiment in the daily diet. In Latin America, there is a rising production and processing of tamarind extract, due to increased usage of organic cosmetics and personal care products among the consumers. Tamarind extract is also used in tamarindo, a beverage drink in Latin America. In the region of Europe, the tamarind extract is utilized as healthy drinks and herbal syrup for improved health benefits. In the region of the Middle East & Africa, the tamarind extract is traditionally used as juices due to its coolant property. In North America, the tamarind extract is extensively used in skin care and hair care products due to high demand for organic cosmetic products.

