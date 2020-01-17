Tamil Nadu Nuclear plant, top nuclear scientists, targeted by North Korea hackers

NEW DELHI: In South Korea, a non-profit intelligence organisation has shared evidence on the line saying that the attack on the administration network of Tamil Nadu’s Kudankulam Nuclear energy plant was made in North Korea. Issue Makers Lab (IML) also noted that the North Korean hackers aimed several top Indian nuclear intellectuals, including the ex- Atomic energy commission chairman Anil Kakodkar alongside the previous chief of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board SA Bhardwaj. “Through these two, hackers can contact anyone in India’s nuclear power base with the entrusted relationship,” The group ensured.

The intelligence group of South Korea also added that” one of the hackers is using a North Korean self- branded computer produced that is only used in North Korea.” They wrote. In its Twitter account, IML suggests that the intention of the malware damage was “espionage.” North Korea is interested in nuclear energy that is based in Thorium. India is the ringleader in thorium nuclear energy technology. Since 2017, North Korean hackers have progressively assaulted to obtain the information.

On being communicated, the department of Atomic Energy (DAE) spokesman Ravi Shankar addressed TOI that DAE will look first at the veracity of the tweets and will reply, putting into consideration the sensitivity of the subject. He went ahead to say that he will first have to investigate the content of the tweets and will be in a position in a position to respond. He elaborated that they will discuss the outcomes soon at a security conference. He indicated that they have been watching over North Korean since 2008. They added that they were monitoring the hacker that initiated the attack.

North Korea’s Kimsuky Group tried to copyright the information on the new design of the Advanced Heavy Water Reactor (AHWR), a next-generation nuclear reactor that combusts thorium into the full core.

The intelligence group of South Korea has been creating revelations concerning the North Korean hackers in a series of tweets ever since October 31, a day after nuclear energy Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) assured that the confirmation of malware in NPCIL machines is correct.

IML says that their analysis shows that there were several hackers, including the hacker group B, that makes use of a 16 digit password to shrink a list of files on a PC that is infected. It’s the same password they have used to execute their attacks since 2007.

