Telecom API Market to display Stellar 23.6% CAGR between 2019 and 2022, Advantages of Cloud-based Services boosts Market

The global telecom API market displays a fragmented vendor landscape, reveals Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new research report. The presence of numerous service providers and aggregators already serve various telecom carriers. In 2014, Alcatel Lucent, Fortumo OU, and Apigee Corp. were leading telecom API providers. Collaborations and partnerships with telecom carriers were key growth strategies employed by leading players to maintain a stronghold in this market.

Despite a fragmented vendor landscape, few leading players hold key shares in the telecom API market. Long presence in the market that helped them attain credibility, along with technological capabilities are key factors behind the prominent position of these players.

According to the TMR report, the global telecom API market is projected to display a whopping 23.6% CAGR between 2015 and 2022. Expanding at this pace, the market is likely to be worth US$323.44 bn by the end of 2022.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5027

Among key regions, North America holds supremacy in the global telecom API market. This is mainly because of presence of a large number of enterprise developers as well as long-tail developers in the region. The region is likely to hold US$113.53 bn share of the market by 2022 vis-à-vis revenue.

Expansion of Mobile Internet Networks Increases Scope of Telecom API Usage

Cloud computing technologies have been advancing at a phenomenal rate over the past few years, and is expected to display stellar growth in the forthcoming years. Combining the wide range of cloud platforms with the ceaseless use of mobile internet, telecom API services has all the perfect reason to prosper.

With massive initiatives for the development of new cloud-based apps, and proliferation of telecom API for efficient data transfer, the global telecom API market is likely to receive a boost.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer