Telecom Managed Services Market Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Telecom Managed Services Market: Overview

In today’s technology-driven markets, businesses have become exceedingly complicated. In addition, the degree of competition in any industry is high. Under such circumstances, managed services are becoming popular as it enables entities to cut down on capital expenditure. Telecom managed services is one of them. It primarily entails maintenance and operation of the day-to-day business processes of enterprises network infrastructure and services.

In the near future, the global telecom managed services market is primed for robust expansion because of the numerous benefits it accords.

Global Telecom Managed Services Market: Key Trends

Telecom managed services allow companies to slash their expenditure on managing enterprise infrastructure. It also allows them to focus more on primary business activities and primary strategies, bring down risks related with business operations, and enhance operational efficiency and agility. On account of so many advantages, global telecom managed services is set to expand at a good clip in the near future.

Global Telecom Managed Services Market: Market Potential

The different types of services in the global telecom managed services market are managed data center, managed network services, managed data and information services, managed mobility services, managed communications services, and managed security services. The segment of managed mobility service is likely to hold out maximum promise for service providers looking to tap into the market because of the massive penetration of tablets, smartphones, and other smart devices in businesses.

Managed mobility services primarily entails configuration, deployment, and management of mobile devices such as smart phones and tablets for employees in office and those on-the-go by bringing about seamless network connectivity using wired or wireless technology. Managed mobility services allow employees access to enterprise data from any mobile device at any time and from anywhere.

Depending upon the sizes of organizations, the large enterprises could hold a key share in the market in the coming years. This is because, they are increasingly turning to managed services to better manage their enterprise infrastructure, bring down operational costs, reduce the number of support staff, and conduct daily operations seamlessly. The affordability of resources and high economies of scale allow these organizations to leverage the benefits of managed services.

Global Telecom Managed Services Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific, among them, could demonstrate maximum growth potential in the upcoming years on the back of both developed and developing nations in the regions betting big on technology which has resulted in growing internet and mobile services and building of new data centers. India and China can be considered to be the two-most prominent markets in the region on account of the integration of advanced technologies such as LTE, IoT, and mobility.

Global Telecom Managed Services Market: Competitive Analysis

In order to assess the competition prevailing in the global market for telecom managed services, the report profiles companies such as Amdocs, AT&T, CenturyLink, Cisco Systems, Inc., Comarch S.A., Ericsson AB, GTT Communications, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM, NTT Data, Sprint.com, Tech Mahindra, Unisys, and Verizon. The report studies their key strategies, revenues, market shares, and unique selling points in details.

