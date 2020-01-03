Telemedicine Market Rising Demand | McKesson, GE, IBM, Cerner Corporation,AMD Global Telemedicine,Cisco,Honeywell Life Care Solutions,Medtronic plc

Analysis and interpretation of market research data is used to build this Telemedicine Market industry report which contains information and knowledge that can be used to predict future events, future products, marketing strategy, actions or behaviours. This Telemedicine Market analysis and information given in it provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. In this era of globalization, many businesses insist for International market research to support decision making and Telemedicine Market report does the same. It includes systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations which is conducted through social and opinion research.

Global Telemedicine Market – Company Profiles and Recent Developments

McKesson Corporation Philips Healthcare GE Healthcare Ltd. IBM Cerner Corporation AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc Cisco Systems, Inc Honeywell Life Care Solutions Medtronic plc others

Telemedicine Market By End-Users Global Telemedicine Market Analysis – Based on end users, the telemedicine market has been segmented into Telehospitals/Teleclinics and Telehome. The telehospitals/teleclinics segment accounted for highest revenue in 2016. However, telehome segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasting period because of the rising inclination towards personalized healthcare.

By Specialty Global Telehospitals/Teleclinics Market Analysis – In 2016, Teleradiology accounted for maximum share of the telehospitals market by specialty, driven by wide usage of this technology for transferring patient’s medical reports. The introduction of technology-enabled, accurate, and real-time medical imaging devices favor their application in hospitals, particularly for emergency cases. Telecardiology is the second largest application of the telehospitals market being followed by Telepsychiatry with XX% share in 2016. The Telepathology segment stands at the fourth spot while Teledermatology captures least share of the global telehospitals/teleclinics market.

By Component Global Telemedicine Market Analysis – In terms of component, the services segment commands the largest share of the global telemedicine market. The software segment is an integral part of telehealth solutions and works as an interface between the database and end users. The software segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Hardware is the third largest component of telemedicine market capturing XX% share in 2016, being followed by Telecom & Networking which holds XX% share in the same year.

Telemedicine Market Analysis by Region – Geographically, the global telemedicine market is dominated by North America and Europe. North America accounted for lion’s share of the total telemedicine market on account of high demand for technologically advanced products. Europe is the second leading market for telemedicine and is likely to maintain its position throughout the forecasting period. In the coming years, the telemedicine market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan.

Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

This 142 Page report with 42 Figures and 9 Tables has been analyzed from 9 viewpoints:

Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast Global Telemedicine Market Share and Forecast Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by End-Users Global Telehospitals/Teleclinics Market and Forecast – by Specialty Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by Component Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by Region Global Telemedicine Market – Mergers and Acquisitions Global Telemedicine Market – Driving Factors and Challenges Global Telemedicine Market – Company Profiles, Revenue and Recent Developments

