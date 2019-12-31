

Tennis apparel includes tennis shorts, skirts, tracks, headgear, and jackets.

An increasing number of celebrity endorsements is one of the most important factors driving the growth of this market globally. Launching campaigns related to tennis and promoting products by famous players is an old and effective marketing strategy undertaken by most tennis apparel manufacturing companies. Such vendors get tennis icons like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams for launching their new product lines. Also, many vendors name their tennis apparel collections after famous players to help propel sales, thus, cashing in on the celebrity fan following. Moreover, vendors sponsor various tennis tournaments and matches as part of their product promotions. This increase in promotional activities is likely to propel the growth prospects for this market over the predicted period.

The Americas led the global tennis apparel market and accounted for almost 50% of the revenue market share during 2017. Growing popularity of the sport in the region is the prime reason for this markets growth in the Americas.

The global Tennis Apparel market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request Free Sample Pages Of This Premium Research Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2524444

This report focuses on Tennis Apparel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tennis Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Tennis Apparel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Tennis Apparel manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adidas

Fila

Nike

Puma

Under Armour

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Mens Tennis Apparel

Womens Tennis Apparel

Childrens Tennis Apparel

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2524444

Segment by Application

Sports and Specialty Stores

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retail

Others

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer