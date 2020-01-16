The 45th Space Wing states that the busy Starlink launch schedule is workable

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

The 45th Space Wing predicts to give support to 48 launches by the year 2023. However, the fast Starlink mission’s growth indicates that the probability of achieving the target in the year 2020.

WASHINGTON- The United States of America Space Force’s 45th Space Wing prepares for sharp progress in launching tasks driven by Starlink satellite deployment by SpaceX, with as numerous as 22 missions scheduled for the year 2020.

Jim Williams, the spokesperson of 45th Space Wing, confirmed to the Space News that the wing in charge of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and the Eastern Range that is located on the Florida Space Coast braced 18 launches in the last year and schedules other 48 in the current year 2020.

Jim Williams stated that the wing is prepared to undertake such steep progress in sendoffs. Officials in the last three years set a target to enable them to support 48 sendoffs in a single year. They

