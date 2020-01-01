The Bahamas Digital Currency   

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

The Bahama digital currency or the pilot project went live in Exuma on Friday, December 27, 2019. Right now, the people of Exuma Island have an added advantage as they can easily access this service in the central bank. This pilot project is also known as Sand Dollar.

The Bahama central bank will also give the residents mobile wallets that the government considers as the near future payment facility on the island chain. The central bank provided this report on Christmas evening.

The central bank emphasized that the Sand Dollar is not a stable coin. It also noted that it is not a competitor to the Bahama Dollar, but it is a digital fiat currency. However, Sand Dollar is just an equivalent version of paper currency in every aspect.

As outlined very clearly in the Sand Dollar project, the central bank will first have to conduct a pilot phase in Exuma, and then it will extend to other areas such as Abaco in the year 2020. Project Sand Dollar is

