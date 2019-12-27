The global aerospace filters market accounted to US$ 1.05 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.03 Bn by 2027

The investments and market performance of the global aerospace & defense industry have a direct impact on the performance of the aerospace filters market. As the aerospace filters are majorly used in the commercial aircraft and have witnessed increasing applications in the military aircraft as well, their growth outlook is anticipated to be high over the coming years. Fiscal 2017 experienced a subdued growth in the aerospace & defense industry largely due to sedate investments in the sector for technological advancements. However, with a bright economic outlook for a majority of the developing countries in 2018, and announcements by Governments of the developing economies to invest heavily in the aerospace & defense sector, rapid advances in the aerospace filters market is anticipated.

Lowering of airfares, a decline in the oil prices have favored an increase in air passenger travel globally. Increasing disposable incomes with individuals and the growing tourism industry in many countries of the world also contribute to the increasing passenger travel through airways transportation systems. These factors have resulted in the large demands for commercial aircraft. The demand has seen an upsurge particularly in the Asian nations such as India, and China that comprises of large populations and a rapidly developing economy. Huge demands have resulted in supply backlogs for commercial aircraft and therefore, sensing good opportunities global aircraft manufacturers have announced setting up of additional manufacturing plants across the globe. Aircraft manufacturers have particularly been attracted towards the South East Asian nations for setting up their manufacturing plants. The aerospace filters manufacturers and suppliers can look to cash in on the upcoming opportunity and partner with the aircraft OEMs in South East Asia.

The key companies operating in the field of aerospace filters market that are profiled in the report include Donaldson Company, Inc., Eaton Filtration, Freudenberg Group, GKN Aerospace, Hollingsworth & Vose, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp., Porvair plc, Recco Filters, Ltd., and Safran Filtration Systems among others

