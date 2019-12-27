The global aircraft interface device (AID) market is accounted to US$ 159.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 678.7 Mn by 2027

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the aircraft interface device market, whereas, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region. In the current market scenario, the end users in North America and the Asia Pacific have procured a maximum number of aircraft interface devices. These end users are also expected to continue to invest substantial amounts in the adoption of the aircraft interface devices, due to the increasing procurement of aircraft in these two regions. The APAC region is expected to witness significant growth in commercial aircraft, while the North America region is foreseen to observe a rise in the count of military aircraft during the forecast period. Thus, the increasing number of aircraft integrating new and advanced technologies will drive the aircraft interface device market in near future.

In the past years, aircraft interface device market has noticed noteworthy product innovation and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2018 United Technologies acquired Rockwell Collins for $30 billion. This acquisition is expected to add tremendous capabilities to UTC’s aerospace businesses and strengthens complementary offerings of technologically advanced aerospace systems. The strategic acquisition would enhance the company’s product portfolio and presence in North America.

Some of the key players operating in the aircraft interface device market are Astronics Corporation, Avio (Thales Group), Avionica, Collins Aerospace, Enterline Technologies Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment, Honeywell International Inc., SCI Technologies, Inc., Teledyne Controls LLC, and Viasat Inc. among others.

