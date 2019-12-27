The global airport lighting market is accounted to US$ 540.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,039.2 Mn by 2027

In the recent years, airport lighting market has noticed noteworthy product innovation and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2019, Honeywell entered into a joint venture with Dubai Air Navigation services under Vision 2020 for providing airside solutions as well as in the development of new airport which includes airfield lighting products. Similarly, in the same year, Astronics launched new ambient lighting for aircraft cabins namely: “Nuancia RGBW Strip Lights”. These lighting provides flexible illumination options to aircraft cabins and seats. Such strategies would enhance the company’s product portfolio as well as the company’s presence globally.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004011/

Based on type, the approach indicator lights is expected to dominate the airport lighting market during the forecast period. The increasing procurement of lighting system supporting the pilots in proper landing is capitalizing the market valuation of approach light systems (ALS) and precision approach path indicator (PAPI) lights. Pertaining to the fact that the airport authorities are seeking cost-efficient lighting products with higher output, the demand for LED-based ALS is growing in the current scenario.

Some of the key players operating in the airport lighting market are ADB Safegate, Airfield Lighting, Astronics Corporation, Avlite Systems, Carmanah Technologies, Eaton (Cooper Industry), General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., OCEM Airfield Technology, and OSRAM GmbH among others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of The Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Airport Lighting Market – By Type

1.3.2 Global Airport Lighting Market – By Application

1.3.3 Global Airport Lighting Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Airport Lighting Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Airport Lighting Market – Porter’s Five Forces

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers:

4.2.1.1 Increasing Focus towards Improvement of Existing Airports

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

4.2.2.1 Supplier Concentration is Moderately Growing

4.2.3 Threats to Substitutes:

4.2.3.1 No existence of alternative technology decrease the threat to substitute in the current scenario

4.2.4 Threats of New Entrants:

4.2.4.1 Recognized Brands Capture the Maximum Market

4.2.5 Degree of Competition:

4.2.5.1 Existence of Financially Balanced Manufacturers & Suppliers

4.3 Airport Lighting Market – Ecosystem Analysis:

5. Airport Lighting Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Renovation of Existing Airports is Stimulating the Demand for Airport Lighting Solutions

5.1.2 Adoption of Solar Powered LED Lighting Solutions

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Under-Investments towards New Construction as well as Renovation of Existing Airports in North American Countries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Number of New Airport Construction Project in Asia Pacific Region is Accentuating the Business of Market Players

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Trend of Integrating Advanced Technologies in Airfield Ground Lighting Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004011/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Email Id: [email protected]

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer