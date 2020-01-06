The launch of Boeing Starliner seen from the Coast of the United States 

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

In case you reside along the United States east coast, you got a lucky chance to have a glance at an excellent rocket liftoff on Friday 20, December.

A (ULA) United Launch Alliance the Atlas V rocket transporting first Starliner crew capsule of Boeing has plans of sending off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station situated in Florida at around 6:36 a.m. EST (1136 GMT). One had an opportunity of watching it live from Space.com, courtesy of NASA.

According to a clear plan tweeted out by United Launch Alliance, the Atlas V will travel towards the northeast from Cape Canaveral, probably giving outlooks of the rocket to coastal residents heading to New England.

Will Ulrich, lift-off Weather Chief with the 45th Weather Squad at Cape Canaveral, said that 6:36v a.m. EST is a perfect time to have a glance at the lift-off at this particular time of the year. He went to say that there are approximately 30 minutes just before the sunrise, which is supposed to provide a

