The New Hubble Observation Unravel Planet Mysteries

The recent information from the Hubble space telescope has established the initial linkage on the understanding of the two super-puffy planets located in the Kepler 51 system. This information has given a team of astronomers to think about the mass and size of the earth, which confirms their “inflated” nature. The weight of this planet is likely to be equal to that of the world; their atmosphere contains hydrogen and helium, which are bulky, making these planets to be the size of the Jupiter. In simpler terms, these planets appear vast and immense like Jupiter, but their mass is 100 times less than it is.

The reason why their atmosphere has to remain swollen is not known, but their swollen appearance makes it an excellent objective for the investigation. By the use of Hubble telescope, the group continues with the research of the components of the atmosphere, and it has to identify the atmosphere contains water known as Kepler-51 b and 51 d. These planets observed passing through a star

