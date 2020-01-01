The Taiwanese Server System and Server Motherboard Industry, 1Q 2019

The report finds the Taiwanese Server System Industry’s shipment volume at the full system/barebones levels grew 9.5% sequentially and at the board level also grew 10.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018, reaching 1.14 million units and 1.37 million units, respectively. The growth was attributed to the continued expansion of large-scale datacenters of AWS, Azure, and GCP and rapid market demand growth in China and the United States. It is anticipated that the overall industry will still manage to enjoy mild year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2019 despite the ongoing the US-China trade conflict and the negative impact on the effectiveness of security solutions of branded servers.

Companies covered

AMD, Dell, Foxconn, HP, IBM, Intel, Inventec, Mitac, Quanta, Wistron

List of Topics

This research report presents shipment volume and value forecasts and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese server industry, mainly comprising of server systems and server boards.

The report includes server shipment volume, shipment value, average selling price, with detailed volume breakdowns by assembly level (full system, barebones and board), price point, manufacturer volume ranking, production location, shipment destination, and business type.

The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with server makers which have production facilities based in Taiwan and China.

Table of Contents

Taiwanese Server System( Full System & Barebone) Shipment Volume, 4Q 2016 – 3Q 2019

Taiwanese Server Motherboard Shipment Volume, 4Q 2016 – 3Q 2019

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Value, 4Q 2016 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese Server Full System & Barebone Shipment Value and ASP, 4Q 2016 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Share by Assembly Level, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server System (Full System & Barebone) Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server Board Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 4Q 2016- 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Volume by CPU Count, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Share by CPU Count, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Volume by Form Factor, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Share by Form Factor, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Volume by Production Location, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Share by Production Location, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Volume by Business Type, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Taiwanese Server (System and Motherboard) Shipment Share by Business Type, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Research Scope & Definitions

