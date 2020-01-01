The Worldwide Motherboard Industry, 1Q 2019

The report finds that the shipment volume of the Global Motherboard Industry grew sequentially but decline year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2018, reaching 24.9 million units. The impact of Intel’s chip shortage for mid-range and entry-level desktop PCs has a greater impact on motherboard makers than desktop PC makers. Amid the new rollouts from NVidia, the industry’s shipment volume is estimated to decline sequentially and year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019, to 23.9 million units.

Companies covered

AMD, ECS, Foxconn, Gigabyte, Intel, Jetway, Microstar, Pegatron, QCI, T&I, Wistron

List of Topics

Recent shipment volume quarter review of the worldwide motherboard industry for the period of 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Recent shipment value quarter review with breakdowns by maker, ASP, and price point

Manufacturer shipment volume rankings and includes shipment volume by assembly level, CPU connector type, production location, shipment destination, and business type

Request a PDF Sample copy of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3125744

Analyst insight on the nascent development of the industry

The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese motherboard makers.

Table of Contents

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 4Q 2016 – 3Q 2019

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Value and ASP, 4Q 2016 – 2Q 2019

Worldwide Motherboard Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Maker, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Maker, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Price Point, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Price Point, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Assembly Level, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Production Location, 3Q2016 – 4Q2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Production Location, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Business Type, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Business Type, 4Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Research Scope & Definitions

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3125744

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer