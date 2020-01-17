There is a need for NASA to go with time on the Planetary Protection

The current policies of NASA with regard to planetary protection do show a bygone era of space exploration as well as the need for them to be updated. So, what is planetary protection? Planetary protection is the effort to be able to keep the solar system as pristine as possible. The major objectives are to be able to reduce odds that the spacecraft infect to the other worlds that include Mars, with a process that is commonly referred to as forwarding contamination as well be able to minimize the risk of the alien bugs from getting loose on the planet after a sample return missions, commonly known as back contamination.

The guidelines of NASA’s planetary protection usually follow those which are well established by the International scientific committee by the name ‘COSPAR’ Committee on Space Research that started such kind of work in the year 1958. The United States space agency guidelines have been able to change over the past few years but NASA has been able to acknowledge that additional revisions are much likely needed now to be able to deal with the changing exploration landscape.

These changes are happening on several fronts. For instance, NASA has been able to take several steps towards some sample return missions. NASA’s Mars rover that is going to dispatched the next summer, is going to be able to collect samples for the eventual transportation to Earth. However, this latter step is unclear currently. Also, the tiny CubeSats are currently capable of the flying interplanetary missions, as the NASA agency probe (MarCO mar’s probe) showed the last year, hence potentially going on to allow the wide range of the organizations to be able to launch an investigation to the numerous cosmic destination.

The astronauts are going to land on various worlds is not the coming future, if all is to go by the plan. The NASA agency has plans to be able to land people on the lunar surface by the year 2024 as well as on Mars by the year the 2030s. SpaceX has been building some huge spaceship by the name Starship which can get people to Red Planet or even sooner than the NASA agency does.

Therefore, in April, NASA was able to establish the PPIRB (Planetary Protection Independent Review Board) to be able to take a look at agency policies in such a realm. PPIRB got instructed to be able to begin that work latest by June and to have it completed by June.

