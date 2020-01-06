Thermal Printhead Market Development, Future Insights and Key Manufacturers Profiles by 2025

“The global Thermal Printhead market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2018-2025.

Thermal Printhead is constituted by a line of heating elements, these elements have the same resistance, these elements are rowing densely, and the dpi is ranging from 200 to 600.

The thermal print head is the key components of the thermal printer; it needs to coordinate with the thermal print paper to print out the specified image. The image is applicated in the room more suitable. It is better to wipe the hot zone daily after used.

The Global production of the Thermal Printhead is about 31 Million Unit in 2015. The production region is relative concentrated. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the Japan. Japan is the largest production country.

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the USA and Europe. The Thermal Printhead’s consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level. Currently, the developing countries’ grow rate has overcome the developed countries.

The price has been declining continuouslyl; the average price is about 8.40 USD per unit in 2015. The gross margin has the similar trend with the price. The gross margin is about 55.5% in 2015.

The import and export volume is very large, Japan has very large export ratio. Currently, the Thermal Printhead has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. The Europe and USA’s consumption mainly depends on the import. China also has large export ratio.

In the future, the Thermal Printhead will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken.

Key players operating in the global Thermal Printhead market are: Kyocera, ROHM, Shandong Hualing (SHEC), Toshiba Hokut, AOI Electronics, Gulton, Mitani Micro,

Thermal Printhead Segmentation by Product

Thick Film Thermal Printhead

Thin Film Thermal Printhead

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

POS Applications

Plotting and Recording

Self-Adhesive Labels

Tickets

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered in the Thermal Printhead Market Report

Will North America and Europe continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for Thermal Printhead market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for Thermal Printheads during the assessment period?

How will changing trends in the water & wastewater treatment industry influence the trends in the Thermal Printhead market?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the Thermal Printhead market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the Thermal Printhead market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the Thermal Printhead market to upscale their position in this landscape?

Table of Contents

Market Overview: This is the first section of the report that includes an overview of the scope of products offered in the global Thermal Printhead market, segments by product and application, and market size.

Market Competition by Player: Here, the report shows how the competition in the global Thermal Printhead market is growing or decreasing based on deep analysis of market concentrate rate, competitive situations and trends, expansions, merger and acquisition deals, and other subjects. It also shows how different companies are progressing in the global Thermal Printhead market in terms of revenue, production, sales, and market share.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: This part of the report is very important as it gives statistical as well as other types of analysis of leading manufacturers in the global Thermal Printhead market. It assesses each and every player studied in the report on the basis of the main business, gross margin, revenue, sales, price, competitors, manufacturing base, product specification, product application, and product category.

Market by Product: This section carefully analyzes all product segments of the global Thermal Printhead market.

Market by Application: Here, various application segments of the global Thermal Printhead market are taken into account for the research study.

Market Forecast: It starts with revenue forecast and then continues with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Thermal Printhead market. The forecasts are also provided taking into consideration product, application, and regional segments of the global Thermal Printhead market.

Upstream Raw Materials: This section includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing cost structure analysis, and key raw materials analysis of the global Thermal Printhead market.

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors: Here, the research study digs deep into behavior and other factors of downstream customers, distributors, development trends of marketing channels, and marketing channels such as indirect marketing and direct marketing.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This section is solely dedicated to the conclusion and findings of the research study on the global Thermal Printhead market.

