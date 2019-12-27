Thermal Transfer Tags Market is expected to grow in Retail, Logistics, Food and Beverage sector
Global Thermal Transfer Tags Market: An Overview
Thermal transfer tags are printed tags with barcode, which provides information about the tagged product or container. The thermal transfer tags used in patient ID systems, which reduces medical error by increased accessibility of information to the patients. Therefore, it has enhanced the importance of thermal transfer tags and expected to drive the market for thermal transfer tags. Manufacturers of thermal transfer tags are focusing on the technological changes such as long-term durability, excellent printability, and easy to install facility.
The global thermal transfer tags market primarily influenced by increase in retail outlet in a highly populated emerging economy such as China and India. However, it is expected to ensure positive growth for thermal transfer tags globally. Thermal transfer tags are available in various sizes, easily customizable, and printed with barcode, that helps to provide proper and sufficient information by just scanning the barcode. Thermal transfer tags are also used in packaged food and pharmaceutical industries, as it complies with the regulatory measure to maintain the quality of the product by providing easy track and trace solution at the time of transit.
Global Thermal Transfer Tags Market: Dynamics
The global thermal transfer tags market is expected to grow on the framework of applicants such as Retail, Logistics, Food and Beverage, Semiconductor and Electronics, Transportation, Tracking, and Healthcare, globally. Since the increase in modernization and fast moving work culture it is expected to increase the demand for packaged food. Further, it will drive the global thermal transfer tags market.
The technological changes in the printing of tags with the flexible and portable printer are expected to introduce new vendors operating in global thermal transfer tags market. The demand for thermal transfer tags is expected to grow, due to government regulations to attach mandatory tags on packaged food to increase the safety and quality of food and beverages. Thermal transfer tags used in inventory management, which help to establish inventory control and enables work-in-progress (WIP) tracking in the manufacturing industry. Thermal transfer tags help to identify the containers or packaged goods, due to its easy track and trace solution in logistics and transportation industry, and it is expected to witness positive growth in thermal transfer tags market in the forecast period.
By end-use applications, the global thermal transfer tags market is segmented into –
- Logistics & Transportation
- Food and Beverage
- Semiconductor and Electronics
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Thermal Transfer Tags Market: Regional Outlook
Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most lucrative region for the thermal transfer tags, due to increasing retail outlet in a highly populated emerging economy such as China and India. North America and Latin America are expected to witness positive growth towards thermal transfer tags, owing to an increase in demand for packaged foods in the forecast period. The regions such as Europe and Oceania is expected to witness average growth in the forecast period due to an already established market for retail outlet and supermarkets.
Recent Developments in the Global Thermal Transfer Tags Market
In January 2016, CCL Industries Inc. acquired Woelco AG supplier of durable labels and tags to Industrial & Automotive customers, subsidiary based in both U.S. and China.
In May 2016, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC acquired Valley Label (Neenah, WI, USA). Valley Label is a manufacturer of labels and tags, and it will help Inland labels to increase the production of labels and tags.
Global Thermal Transfer Tags Market: Key players
Some of the leading players operating in the global thermal transfer tags market are as follows:
- Technologies plus
- 3M Company
- Multi-Colour Corporation
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Apogee Industries, Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Coveris Holdings S.A.
- Universal Tags, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC
- Star Labels Pvt Ltd
- LINTEC Corporation
- WS Packaging Group, Inc.
