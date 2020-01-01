Thermolysin Market – Growth Probability, Leading Vendors and Future Scenario up to 2027

Market Outlook

The enzyme that helps in the catalysis or breakdown of molecules is known as proteolytic enzyme and the process is called as proteolysis. Thermolysin is a proteolytic enzyme that specially catalyzes the peptide bond hydrolysis in amino acid. Thermolysin is a type of metalloproteinase comes under category of endopeptidase enzyme secreted by a Gram-positive bacterium called Bacillus thermoproteolyticus. Thermolysin is used in food and beverage industries as flavor enhancer and also used in nutraceuticals for the production of dietary supplements. Thermolysin repairs impaired tissues which give rise to healthy muscle health. Awareness regarding health and fitness has increased among consumers creating huge growth avenue in health supplements. There are different varieties of thermolysin products are available in the market which includes plant, milk, meat, egg, and marine products. Apart from these end-use industries, thermolysin is also used in the research and development process. Thermolysin is specially used in food biotechnology for the production of flavor variants. Also, several health beneficial properties of thermolysin have increased its application in several end-use industries such as food, beverages, cosmetics, clinical nutrition, infant nutrition, sports nutrition, personal care, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and animal feed. The global market of thermolysin is anticipated to grow due to its multiple purpose application, during the forecast period.

Increasing Awareness about Health and Fitness has boosted the Thermolysin market.

The growing preference for nutraceuticals among consumers has driven the market for thermolysin. Obesity is one of the major problems across the globe. For an instance, US population is facing the problem of obesity, including adult, young, and old populations. Because of weight-related health issues, the demand for the products which are manufactured by using thermolysin is anticipated to increase in North America. Europe followed by Asia has the largest population in the world so the market demand for thermolysin products is higher in these regions.

Thermolysin: Key Players

The global thermolysin market is increasing because of its health beneficial properties. People have become health conscious these days and due to health and fitness-related issues, the market demand for thermolysin products such as health supplements, diet shake is very high because of its properties. The global key manufacturers of thermolysin are Merck & Co., Inc., Roche, Thermo Fisher, Megazymes. Except them, more industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in thermolysin because of the growing market demand.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The globally increasing demand for healthy food among the consumers is the main factor that are accelerating the market demand of thermolysin products. Awareness about health and fitness among consumers is another important factor that leads to the thermolysin market. The thermolysin is widely preferred by gymnasts, athletes because they need more amount of protein to maintain muscle health. The thermolysin products are the most commonly used in dietary supplements, nutritional supplements, sports nutrition as well as infant formulation because of their multifunctional properties. The consumption of thermolysin reduces the chance of obesity so the producers should target the region which has a high obesity rate. The market entrants or the players trying to expand their regional footprints must focus on the convenience affordability of raw materials to upscale their production facility. There is an increasing opportunity for new players, as they promote their product by giving proper information about the product. By considering these factors, the market demand for thermolysin is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

The demand for thermolysin is increasing globally because of the growing trend of health and fitness. As thermolysin products are easily digestible for humans as well as animals, their demand is also increasing in animal feed, food, and beverage industries. The US has a very high obesity rate, which includes adult, old and young populations due to weight management issues, the demand for the thermolysin has increased. Hence, manufacturers should focus on this region.

