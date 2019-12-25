Thyroid Cancer Treatment Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in the Next Upcoming Year

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Thyroid Cancer Treatment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Baxter International Inc. (United States), Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States), Alara Pharmaceuticals Corp. (United States), Bristol Myers Co. (United States) and Abbott Laboratories (United States) etc.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), Thyroid cancer accounted for approximately 47,230 in women and 15,220 in men in the United States in the year 2015. Increase in geriatric population and rising prevalence of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism patients are driving the Global Thyroid Cancer treatment market. Thyroid cancer is also known as papillary carcinoma is cancer that develops from the tissues of the thyroid gland. The type of cancer in which cells grows abnormally and have the potential to spread to other parts of the body. Symptoms can include swelling or a lump in the neck. Follicular cancer, medullary cancer, and Anaplastic cancer are different types of thyroid cancers. The treatments which is available for thyroid cancer are the surgical removal of the thyroid gland, radioactive ablation, and thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) suppression therapy. In the initial stage or metastasis, stage chemotherapy has also been opted for the treatment. The market study is being classified by Type (Surgery, Iodine Therapy, External Radiotherapy, Thyroxin Treatment, Chemotherapy and Drugs), by Application (Hospitals, Oncology centers, Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Competitive Landscape:

Baxter International Inc. (United States), Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States), Alara Pharmaceuticals Corp. (United States), Bristol Myers Co. (United States) and Abbott Laboratories (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Teva parenteral medicines Co. (United States), Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States) and Alara Pharmaceuticals Corp. (United States).

The market is concentrated by few players. Once the above molecules get approved, it will Intensify the competition in Thyroid Cancer Market which will result in substantial growth in the market. The competition in the market appears to be less. Some effective treatments like Surgery exist and chemotherapy drugs are in practice. Companies such as Doxorubicin aims at managing conditions are prone to get larger success in the future.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence and incidence of thyroid cancer

Increasing risk factors and high environmental exposure of thyroid cancer patients

Government support and reimbursement policies for thyroid cancer treatment market.

Market Trend:

The high development figure for the thyroid growth therapeutics market is credited to a strong pipeline.

Restraints:

Exposure to radiation or patient undergoing radiation therapy may hamper the market.

Opportunities:

The increasing use of powerful diagnostic tools that leads to the discovery of an increasing number of small papillary thyroid cancer.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On February 2018, The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued its final appraisal decision recommending Lenvima (lenvatinib) for the treatment of differentiated thyroid carcinoma.

There are 27 molecules which are in different stages of development for thyroid cancer treatment. There are four molecules in Phase III and Pre-registration. These drugs are likely get approved in the next 7 years. Zactima, XL184 and, Zybrestat have been granted orphan drug status by the FDA.

