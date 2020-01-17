Time Adjustment Solutions Market To 2026 Study Top Key Players, Application, Growth Analysis And Forecasts

Time adjustment solutions in broadcast industry is used to adjust the timings of media content while maintaining the audio and visual quality. Traditional baseband content re-timing results in loss of audio and video quality if the content duration is altered by more than three percent. Nonetheless, current time adjustment solutions provided by market players employs file based approach which can alter the duration up to ten percent without the loss of video and audio quality. The time adjustment solutions uses pitch correction for audio and sophisticated algorithms to retime video content. That means, video frames are analyzed and retimed using frame interpolation which selects or eliminates the video data based on quality.

To create the longer duration video content, unique quality data is selected and to create the shorter duration content, similar video content is eliminated. Also, video content is compressed or expanded to align number of advertisements in the program segment. Typically, content broadcasted in Europe have lesser number of commercials compared to the content broadcasted in the U.S. So before sending the video content generated in the U.S. to Europe, it needs to retime as per requirement. Further, metadata like subtitles and captions can also be retimed according to modified video content with the help of time adjustment solutions.

Factors, such as, rapidly changing consumer preferences, faster connectivity and developments and growth of online video streaming platforms are expected to drive the growth of the time adjustment solutions market during the forecast period. Due to changing media consumption patterns, capturing and engaging audience is of utmost importance for broadcasting companies. Over the top (OTT) media service providers are leaving no stone unturned to engage new audience with their platforms.

Emerging economies from Asia Pacific have witnessed strong adoption of 3G and 4G wireless connectivity technologies. Broadcast companies and OTT media players are leveraging faster connectivity to deliver the content to target audience. Rise in demand for live coverage of sports events from sports enthusiasts is expected to fuel the time adjustment solutions market further in the next few years. Growth of virtualized cloud services is expected to present strong market growth opportunity for time adjustment solutions market in coming years. With virtualized cloud, broadcasters can deliver personalized content to their target audience at lesser cost. Further, with virtualization, broadcasters doesn’t need to purchase expensive hardware and machineries to store the content.

The global time adjustment solutions market can be segmented based on component, application, and geography. Based on component, the time adjustment solutions market can be classified into software and services. The software segment can be sub-classified into cloud based and on-premise. The services segment can be further divided into professional services, and managed services. In terms of application, the time adjustment solutions market can be categorized into TV broadcasters, radio broadcasters, pay TV, cinema operators, channel distributors, content distributors, online and offline ad agencies, and digital signage operators.

Based on geography, the global time adjustment solutions market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are anticipated to hold a significant time adjustment solutions market share during the forecast period due to high adoption and awareness of time adjustment solutions in the regions. Developing economies in Asia Pacific such as India and China is anticipated to present lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Regional players are expected to enter the time adjustment solutions market due to growth of on demand video content. Major players operating in the global time adjustment solutions market are Telestream, LLC., Chromateq, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Livestream, LLC, Freemake, Red Giant LLC., Moovly, Wondershare Technology Co., Ltd, Corel Corporation, and FXhome Limited.

