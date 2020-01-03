Toners Market – Research Forecast, Revenue Opportunities And Sales Volume

Toners: An effective cosmetic that cleanses the skin

Toners, usually used on the face, are cosmetic products designed to cleanse the skin and shrink the appearance of pores. Toners are helpful and necessary for people with oily and acne prone skin. They are also helpful during extra cleansing after wearing makeup or other heavy skin products such as sunscreen.

Apart from these functionalities, toners also help in restoring the skin’s pH levels and helps in grooming by preventing ingrown hair. Toners containing glycolic acid or other alpha hydroxyl acids help in preventing ingrown hair.

Various types of toners are available in the market, depending on type of skin such as oily, dry, or with wrinkles, dark spots etc. Toners usually come in liquid form; however, they are also available in gel and mist form.

Key Drivers of the Global Toners Market

Shift in consumer perception and raising awareness about healthy skin has resulted in rising demand for toners globally. Rising popularity of skin care products, including face care products, coupled with rising awareness about maintaining social standards and appearance among people is anticipated to boost the demand for toners globally.

Additionally, social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest have created a platform to increase awareness and product knowledge about various beauty related products. These sites are also a platform for buying and selling various beauty and cosmetic products. All these factors are anticipated to proliferate the demand for toners in the coming years.

Home based Facial Toners to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Rising awareness about usage of natural or organic products is anticipated to offer significant opportunities in the near future. Green tea, witch hazel, and aloe vera juice are effective substitutes for toners. Additionally, these substitutes are highly affordable and hence anticipated to offer attractive opportunities in the coming years.

Increasing health issues due to extensive utilization of synthetic toners to hamper the market

Toners having an alcohol base and chemical based ingredients are less effective for dry and sensitive skin. Application of such toners on dry and sensitive skin results in further outbreaks, leading to peeling and redness. This restraints the growth of the toners market.

