Total Ankle Replacement Market Expected to Reach $327.07 million by 2026 – KYOCERA Medical, Stryker, Zimmer Holdings, MatOrtho, Integra, Wright Medical, Corin, Adam D. Perler, Depuy Synthes

Total Ankle Replacement Market is accounted for $158.26 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $327.07 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population, increasing predominance of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and rising incidences of accident and trauma patients are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, risks associated with total ankle replacement surgery are restricting market growth.

Total ankle replacement is a surgical process for replacing injured skeleton in the ankle joint. This process is performed by placing a plastic or metal embed on top of the ankle bone and at the end of the shin bone.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019373

Based on Design, Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement (STAR) has significant market growth during the forecast period. The Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement (STAR Ankle) is indicated for utilizing as a non-cemented embed to replace a sore arthritic ankle joint owing to osteoarthritis, post-traumatic arthritis or rheumatoid arthritis.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period, owing to growing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness regarding innovative medical technologies.

Some of the key players profiled in the total ankle replacement market include KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., MatOrtho, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Wright Medical Technology, Inc, Corin, Adam D. Perler, Depuy Synthes, Small Bone Innovations, Inc, Exactech, Smith and Nephew, Biomet Inc. and Tornier.

Designs Covered:

– Salto Total Ankle Replacement

– Zenith Total Ankle Replacement

– Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement (STAR)

– Box Total Ankle Replacement

– Mobility Total Ankle Replacement

– Hintegra Total Ankle Replacement

– TNK Total Ankle Replacement

– German Ankle System

– Buechel-Pappas Ankle Prosthesis

– ESKA Ankle Prosthesis

– Ramses Total Ankle Replacement

– Agility Ankle Prosthesis

– AES Total Ankle Replacement

– Alphanorm Total Ankle Replacement

– INBONE Total Ankle Replacement

– TARIC Total Ankle Replacement

– Other Designs

Products Covered:

– Alloy Material Product

– Resin Material Product

– Metal Material Product

Applications Covered:

– Rheumatoid Arthritis

– Osteoarthritis

– Post-traumatic Arthritis

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019373

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer