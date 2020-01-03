Total Shoulder Replacement Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2027

Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market: Overview

Total shoulder replacement refers to the process of replacement of damaged or diseased ball and socket joint of shoulder with a prosthesis. Metal components and polyethylene are utilized in the making of this prosthesis. The indications for total shoulder replacement comprise and post-traumatic degenerative joint disease, inflammatory arthritis, osteonecrosis, and osteoarthritis.

The global total shoulder replacement market has been divided based on four parameters of type, end user, and region for better understanding of the market.

Over the last few years, the global total shoulder replacement market has witnessed quite a few changes that has influenced course of the market. One such development is mentioned below:

In November 2019, Leading medical technologies firm, Stryker Corporation announced about its acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V. With this acquisition, it is expected that the latter will bring a forth its diverse product portfolio and large base of customers to Stryker Corporation, thereby expanding the reach of the company in the market.

Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market: Key TrendsThe following drivers, opportunities, and restraints characterize global total shoulder replacement market over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. Increased Prevalence of Arthritis and Sports Injuries Triggers Market Growth The global total shoulder replacement market has grown over the years due to numerous advantages that these procedures come with. Many benefits of these procedures include restoration function, strength, and motion and alleviation of pain. The global total shoulder replacement market is likely to be influenced by the increased adoption of this procedure as it helps patients recover quickly. Rise in the prevalence of arthritis-related disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis is likely to offer substantial growth opportunities for the global total shoulder replacement market. In addition, increasing incidences of sports-related injuries and adoption of reverse shoulder replacement procedures are expected to trigger growth of the market over the assessment tenure. As people age, bones start degenerating and often ends up in conditions like osteoarthritis of hips, knees, and shoulders. However, knees and shoulders are affected in most of the cases. Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis is likely to support growth of the market over the forecast tenure. In addition, sedentary lifestyle, constant computer-related work, and lack of exercise fails to give full mobility to shoulders. This factor stimulates growth of the global total shoulder replacement market. On the other hand, postoperative complications related to shoulder replacement procedures are likely to hinder market growth. Furthermore, high costs of topnotch shoulder replacement equipment could impede growth of the market

Global Total Shoulder Replacement Market: Geographical Analysis

In a bid to offer a detailed view of the global total shoulder replacement market, TMR analysts have split the market into five main regions. These regions are Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America.

Considering regional segments, Asia Pacific is likely to account for a major chunk of the global total shoulder replacement market over the forecast tenure, from 2019 to 2027. The spiraling growth of the market in the regions is ascribed to the increased prevalence of joint disorders. North America is also projected to reign over the market due to increased adoption of the procedures and favorable medical reimbursements in the region.

