Global Transport Protection Film Market: An Overview

The global transport protection film market is primarily influenced by growth in the automotive industry and increase sales of vehicles. Transport protection films comprise the adhesive layer coated on a polymer-based substrate layer and are flexible plastic films. Transport protection films is a subordinate product, and the increase in end-use industries influences their demand. Moreover, industries such as building & construction, electronics, and household appliances, also has a broad impact on transport protection films market which provides resistance from scratches, flame, and extreme temperatures.

Transport protection film increases shelf-life of the products and has emerged as a cost-effective way to protect the expensive product from environmental components such as surface eroding, chemical, and gaseous substances, etc. The manufacturer of transport protection film operates in a highly competitive environment, where various Tier1 (T1) companies are facing competition from T2 and T3 companies for transport protection films.

The advancement in protective packaging technology has resulted in increased demand for transport protection films from the various end user. Therefore, the growth in demand for vehicles from the automotive industry is expected to ensure positive growth outlook for the global transport protection film market during the forecast period.

Global Transport Protection Film Market: Dynamics

The global transport protection film market is anticipated to grow on the backdrop of growth in the automotive industry, globally. Since the transport protection film is used for protective packaging and provides safety from physical damage. The demand for transport protection film has increased due to manufacturers are becoming more conscious in protecting their product from scratches, dirt, and chemicals, and make them more durable. Damages caused by UV rays and unfavorable weather can also be avoided by transport protection film and hence, are also growing popular in the automotive aftermarkets. Due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, the building and construction industry is growing and has driven the market of the transport protection film.

The developing transportation sector around the world has increased the demand for transport protection film. The difficulty in the recycling of polymer plastic used in the manufacturing of transport protection film can restrain the global market, due to government regulations. The development of new bio-based protective films will cause high manufacturing cost and will affect the transport protection film market.

Global Transport Protection Film Market: Regional Outlook

The growth in sales from the automotive industry in APEJ region with the country like India registering increase in car sales by approximately 10% in the recent years, therefore, it will result in the growth of global transport protection film market. The industry like building & construction, interior, electronic, and transportation are also expected to grow in the APEJ region. Countries like Brazil in Latin America have observed sluggish growth in the construction industry, due to hit by one of the worst recessions in recent times. Is expected that it will take time for the recovery of that region that will affect the transport protection film market.

Recent Developments in the Global Transport Protection Film Market

In February 2019, POLIFILM PROTECTION (U.K), the surface protection film, acquires the Australian business from its distribution partner. To expand their business and are responsible for the protective film business in the Australian market.

In February 2018, API group (U.K) acquired film manufacturing company Dunmore (U.S). The acquisition includes the assets.

