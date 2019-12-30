Trisodium Phosphate Market – Market Data, Industry Analysis, Size, & Share 2018 – 2026

“

Market Segmentation

Based on application, the trisodium phosphate market can be segmented into detergents & cleaners, food, personal care, tanning, and others. Food-grade trisodium phosphate is used in soft drinks and as a supplement in animal feed for cattle, pigs, and poultry. In the food industry, it is mainly utilized in cereals and processed cheese. Its application in the personal care industry comprise its usage in toothpastes.

One of the major uses of trisodium phosphate is as builders in detergents and cleaning compounds. It is also used as a lubricant and degreaser in heavy-duty cleansers. It is used to produce alkaline solutions that enable easy stain removal. It is also used in the tanning industry as a surface treatment chemical for hide or warm carcasses. In the water treatment process, it is used to adjust the pH and as a corrosion inhibitor.

Trisodium Phosphate Market Trends

Trisodium phosphate, a part of sodium phosphates, belongs to a class of industrial phosphates. They comprise a minor share of the total phosphates market. However, they are an important segment. Their increasing demand in the market is primarily driven by population and economic growth and improvement in living standards in developing regions.

Use of trisodium phosphates in detergents has been a major application. However, their consumption in the application has declined significantly over the past couple of years due to consciousness regarding their environmental effects and legislations on their usage in detergents. Many developed countries are now phasing out detergents containing trisodium phosphates and are inclined toward the use of more environmentally friendly products. Due to this, many detergent manufacturers have been opting for trisodium phosphate substitutes in their formulations. This has shifted the focus of trisodium phosphate manufacturers to other applications such as in food and animal feed.

Demand for phosphates, including trisodium phosphate, in detergents is likely to be further influenced by environmental concerns. Their demand in automatic dishwashing detergents has significantly declined in regions such as North America and Western Europe over the past few years. They are being replaced by less environmentally concerning substitutes. As a result, some of the rapidly emerging applications for sodium phosphates are in food, water treatment, and fertilizers. However, their use in detergents is likely to be significant where bans currently do not exist or in applications requiring very high effectiveness in cleaning. Countries where no regulations are placed on their usage are still utilizing them as an acid in cleaning products.

Trisodium Phosphate Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the trisodium phosphate market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to a robust food & beverage industry in the regions. Demand for ready-to-use food products, breakfast products (including cereals), and packaged meat is rising steadily in these regions, boosting the trisodium phosphate market.

The trisodium phosphate market in China, India, and Latin American countries is expected to offer significant potential for expansion. Detergents & cleaners is expected to be a prominent application segment of the market in these countries. In comparison, the trisodium phosphate market in Western European countries, the U.S., and Japan is expected to expand at a moderate pace, due to decline in major application segments.

Trisodium Phosphate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the trisodium phosphate market include Aditya Birla Chemicals, Merck KGaA, Recochem Corporation, CHEM ONE LTD, IXOM, Chemfax, and Albright & Wilson (A&W).

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Trisodium Phosphate market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Trisodium Phosphate market.

Critical breakdown of the Trisodium Phosphate market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Trisodium Phosphate market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global Trisodium Phosphate market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer