Truckmount Carpet Cleaner Market Scope, Trends, Forecast 2027

Truckmount Carpet Cleaner Market Introduction

A truckmount carpet cleaner is a carpet and cleaning unit that is generally attached to the floor of a van. Truckmount carpet cleaning has superior washing abilities than a normal carpet cleaner. Truckmount carpet cleaners have huge demand due to increase in carpet flooring in residential as well as the commercial sector.

Truckmount Carpet Cleaner Market- Competitive Landscape

Truck Mount Supply (TMS)

TMS has over 30 years of experience in truckmount carpet cleaning equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing more user-friendly and profit-generating truckmounts in the industry.

Aero Tech Manufacturing Inc.

Aero Tech has developed a variety of products and tooling which include mechanical, electrical, and pneumatic assemblies. The company provides shipment all over the world including Alaska, Florida, Canada, South America, Europe, India, Africa, and Hong Kong.

HydraMaster

With over 47 years of experience, the company has been the performance leader in the manufacture and support of truckmounted equipment. In 2018, Josh Howard acquired HydraMaster from Nilfisk. HydraMaster has mastered the art of increasing efficiency and reducing fuel consumption with a speed control and fuel consumption reduction system. This reduces water wastage.

The main advantage of a truckmount is that it does not use the customer’s electricity or hot water. As such there is no electric and gas bill charges while the carpet cleaning is in process. This cost effective method is gaining popularity and thereby increasing the demand for truckmount carpet cleaners. A waste tank is fitted in the truckmount so the technician can take the dirty water away making the process simple for the consumers.

Truckmount Carpet Cleaner Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the truckmount carpet cleaner market can be segmented into

Portable

Van mount

Van mounted carpet cleaning machines have significantly better heat, pressure, and suction power. Portable carpet cleaner machines are ideally used for tall, multi-story buildings or where the access is limited.

Based on methods of operation, the truckmount carpet cleaner market can be categorized into

Heat Exchanger

Power

The heat exchanger method makes use of heat naturally generated by the normal operation of the engine.

In terms of application, the market can be segmented into

Residential

Chemical Industry

Commercial

Based on usage, the market can be divided into

Carpet Cleaning

Upholstery Cleaning

Hard-surface cleaning

Flood restoration

Others

