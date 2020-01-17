Tungsten Silicide Powder Market Company Profiles, Financial PerspectiveUpcoming Strategies By 2024

Tungsten Silicide Powder Market: Overview

Metallic silicide are a kind of ceramic materials with outstanding heat resistance and oxidation resistance properties. Tungsten silicide, being an example of metallic silicide, exhibits the same properties. It is a gray crystalline solid. It is an important material as PVD target for semiconductor-related applications.

Silicides play a vital role in the field of advanced technology. Thin films of metal silicide are integral to the integrated circuits of semiconductor and microelectronics devices, a superconductor and Schottky barrier used in infrared detection and Schottky contacts. Metallic silicides are usually produced via sputtering deposition of the metal on a high purity silicon wafer.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Tungsten Silicide Powder Market Trends

About 15% of silicides are refined to the purity level needed for electronic applications. High purity level plays an important role in optimum functioning of electronic applications. This is because requirements of microelectronics are high conductivity, thermal and structural stability, and ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Tungsten silicide is also used as a barrier layer between silicon and other metals.

Tungsten Silicide Powder Market Segmentation

Based on application, the tungsten silicide powder market can be segmented into integrated circuits, components, transistors, microelectronics, wafers for semiconductors, barrier layers, and photovoltaics.

Tungsten Silicide Powder Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America and Europe, followed by China and Japan in Asia Pacific, are the major regions of the tungsten silicide powder market. North America and Europe are expected to maintain their dominance in the tungsten silicide powder, considering the presence of large number of key players in these regions.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Tungsten Silicide Powder Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the tungsten silicide powder market include Japan New Metals Co. Ltd., ESPICorp Inc., Luoyang Tongrun Info Technology Co. Ltd., Stanford Advanced Materials, American Elements, and Materion Corporation.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer