Ultrasonic Dental Devices Market to Develop Rapidly by 2027

Ultrasonic Dental Devices Market: Overview

Ultrasonic dental devices are major devices used for removing stains, hardened calculus, and plaque from the teeth. These devices use high-frequency vibrations and water stream to cleanse the gingival tissue and the dental root surfaces. They transmit 18,000 to 50,000 vibrations per second to a hand piece and 2,500 to 7,000 cycles per second to only sonic scalers. Ultrasonic dental devices not only help in scaling and cleaning required for removal of supra- and sub-gingival calculus and biofilms but also bring versatility to endodontic, implantology, restorative and minimally invasive treatments as well as apical surgeries including sterile treatments.

Use of ultrasonic dental devices offers several clinical advantages in prophylactic and periodontal treatments such as requirement for minimal space in pockets. Ultrasonic is an easy treatment technique, even for inexperienced clinicians. It saves treatment time and offers an ergonomical work habit. Moreover, choosing an optimal combination of hand instruments, ultrasonic dental devices, and air-polishing devices guarantees the best possible treatment results. This is likely to drive the demand for ultrasonic dental devices among dentists and orthodontic surgeons during the forecast period.

Ultrasonic Dental Devices Market: Key Trends

A major factor driving the ultrasonic dental devices market is the high rate of incidence of dental issues across the globe. Rise in the incidence of periodontitis among young adults and increase in the demand for use of stem cell tooth regeneration techniques, especially among geriatric patients, are anticipated to drive the global ultrasonic dental devices market during the forecast period. Favorable reimbursement policies, such as coverage of the Medicaid insurance for dental loss treatment, and emergence of new technologies for teeth protection, such as varnish material liners, are expected to propel the global ultrasonic dental devices market between 2019 and 2027. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), complete loss of teeth affects approximately 30% of the population aged between 65 and 74 years across the world. Furthermore, the rate of prevalence is increasing in low- and middle-income countries. However, factors such as preference for endodontic treatment over tooth restoration in major dental surgeries and local inflammatory activity that can result in chronic complications or dental replacements are projected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Ultrasonic Dental Devices Market: Segmentation

The global ultrasonic dental devices market can be segmented in terms of equipment type, mode, application, end-user, and region. In terms of equipment type, the market can be divided into generators, tips, scalers, and others. The scalers segment accounted for a prominent share of the global ultrasonic dental devices market in 2018, due to increased prevalence of dental surgeries and risen demand for cosmetic surgeries, especially in developing economies such as China, Brazil, and India. In terms of mode, the market can be segmented into magnetostrictive and piezoelectric. In terms of application, the ultrasonic dental devices market can be categorized into periodontics & implants, endodontics, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, dental clinics, aesthetics, ambulatory care centers, and others.

Ultrasonic Dental Devices Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global ultrasonic dental devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to increasing number of dental and cosmetic surgeries. According to the Dental Health Services, the total expenditures on dental services in Canada was US$ 13.6 Bn in 2015. The private-sector expenditure was around US$ 12.7 Bn, while the public-sector expenditure was US$ 846 Mn. In April 2017, Unilever launched an in-clinic remineralisation regime to regenerate professionally advanced enamel serum. The brand claimed that 82% of the enamel mineral regenerated after three days. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of dental cavities and periodontitis, especially in developing countries such as China and India, has led to increasing demand for dental surgeries. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 60%–90% of school students and nearly 100% of adults have dental cavities across the world. Moreover, the rate of incidence of periodontal inflammation and other dental diseases is increasing in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for cost-effective dental surgeries in the region during the forecast period. These factors are projected to drive the ultrasonic dental devices market in Asia Pacific between 2019 and 2027.

Ultrasonic Dental Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global ultrasonic dental devices market are Abbott, LM-Instruments Oy (Planmeca Group), Acteon Group, Dentsply Sirona, Coltene Group, Premier Dental Products Co., Mectron S.P.A., Tpc Advanced Technology, Inc., and Jr Rand Corporation.

