Ultrasound Systems Market Update: Which Player is Going to Acquire Bigger Piece of Market?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title 'Global Ultrasound Systems Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as FUJFILM VisualSonics Inc. (United States), Hitachi Medical Systems (Japan), Exact Imaging (Canada), Carestream Health (United States), Clarius Mobile Health (Canada), GE Healthcare (United States) etc.

Summary:

Industry Background:

Over the past couple of decades, micro-ultrasound imaging tools have evolved as comparatively less expensive imaging solution over the existing imaging solutions. In the case of Micro Ultrasound Systems, sound waves are generated through the transducers which are penetrated to the human tissues. Then the tissues reflect the sound waves back to the source to generate accurate invasive imaging with any major invasive surgeries. Thus, the global micro ultrasound market will grow significantly in the forecasting years.This growth is primarily driven by Uses Unique Techniques for Detecting Tiny Invasive Tumors and Provides High-Resolution Real-Time Imaging.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Robust Research and Developments on Micro Ultrasound Systems Developments . The Health Care Technology sector in the North America region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the robust investments and expansion in production facilities in the region. Major Players, such as FUJFILM VisualSonics Inc. (United States), Hitachi Medical Systems (Japan), Exact Imaging (Canada), Carestream Health (United States), Clarius Mobile Health (Canada), GE Healthcare (United States), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Phillips Healthcare (Netherlands) and Deltex Medical (United Kingdom) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Key Developments in the Market:

On January 16th, 2019, the global leader in high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and biopsy guidance for the prostate has been acquired by Atlanta’s leading urology provider three ExactVu micro-ultrasound systems with FusionVu capabilities. This will allow patients across Atlanta to benefit from the highest resolution real-time targeted prostate biopsies with either micro-ultrasound or with micro-ultrasound/MRI fusion.

On July 26th, 2018, Exact Imaging has partnered with preeminent urology specific Group Purchasing and Service Organization in North America named ‘UroGPO Imaging Partner’. Thus, “ExactVu” micro-ultrasound platform has availed UroGPO suite of offerings to urology practices across the United States.

Market Trend:

Robust Research and Developments on Micro Ultrasound Systems Developments

Introduction to Micro Ultrasound in Urology

Market Drivers:

Uses Unique Techniques for Detecting Tiny Invasive Tumors

Provides High-Resolution Real-Time Imaging

Challenges:

Limited Penetration Depth of Micro Ultrasound

Availability of Number of Substitutes and Required Skilled Workers

Opportunities:

Micro Ultrasound Systems are portable and Easy to Transport

Minimised Risk of Radiations for Micro Ultrasound Systems

