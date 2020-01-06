Unconventional Gas Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8.61% from 2018 to 2026

The global unconventional gas market was valued at around US$ 128 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.61% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Unconventional Gas Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) Unconventional natural gas, which includes shale gas, tight gas, and coalbed methane, has been more difficult and costly to exploit than conventional deposits. Fossil fuels accounted for more than 85% of the global demand for energy by the end of 2016. Natural gas ranked third (24%), after oil (33%) and coal (28%) during the same period.

Rising Demand for Unconventional Gas Exploration

Increase in investments in exploration and production of offshore oil and gas is propelling the adoption of unconventional gas around the world. Upstream activities for the oil & gas industry are expected to boost their production volumes, thereby propelling the unconventional gas treatment market. Global price of natural gas has been increasing at a steady pace since the beginning of 2018. Offshore and onshore exploration and production activities have also picked up at a significant pace. Growth in shale gas has prompted many countries around the globe to look at exploiting their own unconventional gas resources.

Shale Gas to Remain Dominant Type Segment

In terms of type, the shale gas segment dominated the global unconventional gas market in 2017. Shale gas is a natural gas trapped within the shale formation. It is derived from underground shale deposits that are broken up by hydraulic fracturing. Shale gas is a cleaner burning fuel than coal and crude oil. The combustion of shale gas emits significantly lower levels of pollutants, including carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur dioxide than the combustion of coal and oil. There are abundant reserves of shale gas around the world. These may be sufficient to meet the demand for clean energy for many years.