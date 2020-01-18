Underwater Lighting Market To 2027 Strong Application,Emerging Trends And Future Scope

Light in water exhibits behaviors outside of the range for various beautiful experiences. These behaviors are the result of the interplay of phenomena from the atomic scale to the macroscopic life that infuses the oceans. Light no longer follows straight lines from source to subject, and the inverse square law becomes a poor predictor of luminous intensity at a given distance from a source. The underwater lighting are used for the decoration purpose in swimming pool and for night fishing these are also used for the installation of underwater lights for aesthetic water-featured landscaping.

Solid state lighting technologies are supplanting incandescent, fluorescent, HMI, and HID lighting in many applications and for good reason. LEDs prove to be highly efficient and extremely flexible solutions. They are well suited to nearly every lighting application, including subsea imaging.

Underwater Lighting Market – Competitive Landscape

Hayward Industries, Inc.

Hayward Industries Inc., manufactures fluid-control equipment and pool equipment. The Company’s product portfolio consists of pool pumps, filters, heaters, and cleaning systems and distributes fiber-optic lighting designed to illuminate pools and backyards. The company also make plastic valves for water treatment plants and aquariums and filters. Hayward Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1963.

Acuity Brands, Inc

Acuity Brands, Inc. is a lighting and building management solutions provider with processes throughout North America and in Europe and Asia. The company has about 13,000 employees and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. Products produced and designed by Acuity Brands include controls, drivers, power supplies building system controllers, luminaires, lighting, prismatic skylights, and integrated systems for indoor and outdoor applications in commercial, industrial, institutional, infrastructure and residential spaces.

Aqualuma LED Lighting

Established in 2004 Aqualuma is a privately owned company based on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Situated in the heart of the Australian marine industry, Aqualuma is widely regarded as the world’s leading LED marine lighting manufacturer. Aqualuma has redefined the underwater light industry with superior technology and high-quality products, lighting the water and exteriors of vessels around the world.

Signify Holding

Signify N.V., long with its subsidiaries manufactures, sells and develops and lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including bulbs, spots, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED modules and LED drivers for luminaire OEMs, and for expert luminaire applications in the office, retail, and outdoor segments..

T-H Marine Supplies, Inc.

T – H Marine Supplies Inc. manufactures boat parts and accessories. The Company offers outboard motor mounts, access hatches, lid locks, deck plates and hardware, fishing rod holders, plumbing fittings, battery trays, and rigging accessories, as well as bass, pontoon, flats, and center console boats. T – H Marine Supplies serves customers internationally in these segments.

Some of the key players operating in the global Underwater Lighting Market with significant developments include Hayward Industries, Inc., Acuity Brands, Inc, Shadow Caster, Inc, Signify Holding, OceanLED Marine Ltd., Lumishore , Attwood Corporation, Aqualuma LED Lighting , T-H Marine Supplies, Inc., and Eaton Corporation plc.

Underwater Lighting Market – Dynamics

Demand For Underwater Lighting in Swimming Pools

Underwater lights are used in swimming pools of residential complexes, apartments, sports facilities, hotels, spas, and health facilities. Keeping swimming pools and their surrounding areas well-lit makes them attractive and safe for use. The installation of underwater lighting in pools not only creates a pleasant atmosphere but also makes it possible to use pools round-the-clock. The companies are presenting the most exquisite range of burial under water and fountain lights for a large number of clients across global markets. These lights are installed in fountains and swimming pools to create a certain light effect during night that makes the surrounding more beautiful.

Underwater lights to attract fish during night fishing

An underwater fishing light attractor is a fishing aid that uses lights attached to structure above water or suspended underwater to attract both fish and members of their food chain to specific areas in order to harvest them. Just as fisherman seek conditions where the chance of catching fish is optimized, fish seek areas where the chance of catching their food is optimal. Most fishes seek waters that are rich in food such as smaller fish, insects or shrimp. And, it follows, that these smaller fish, insects and shrimp congregate where their food is most concentrated. Therefore these underwater lights are used to attract fish during night fishing.

