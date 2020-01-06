Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market : Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2026

UMVs market to reach $8.09 billion by 2026 in terms of CAPEX (Capital Expenditure), growing by 8.2% annually over 2019-2026.

Highlighted with 59 tables and 73 figures, this 206-page report “Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market 2018-2026 by Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global UMVs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global UMVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System, and Region.

Based on vehicle type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• UUVs (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)

• USVs (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)

• Other UMVs

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Commercial (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

• Scientific Research (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

• Defense & Security (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

• Others

Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Electric System

• Mechanical System

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, Norway, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Africa (Nigeria, Angola, and Rest of Africa)

• Middle East

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Vehicle Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global UMVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

5G International Inc.

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems plc

Boston Engineering

C-Innovation

Deep Trekker Inc

DOF Subsea AS

ECA Group

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Helix Energy Solutions

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kystdesign AS

Liquid Robotics

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ocean Aero, Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Ocius Technology Ltd.

Marine Tech SAS

Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Saipem (Sonsub)

SeaRobotics Corporation

Seebyte Ltd.

Schilling Robotics, LLC

SimpleUnmanned, LLC.

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

Thales S.A.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 18

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 18

2.2 Market Structure 20

2.3 Major Growth Drivers 21

