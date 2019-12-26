VCI Paper Market: Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2025

Natural kraft paper that is coated with volatile chemicals is known as VCI (volatile corrosion inhibitor) paper. VCI paper is increasingly used in packaging of metallic items that need optimum protection from corrosion and rust. The rising demand for efficient packaging solutions for metallic goods and components is closely linked with the overall growth of the packaging industry itself. When it comes to transportation or trading of metal based goods, corrosion and rust have always been a matter of concern, especially in sectors such as military and aeronautics where the quality of materials is of paramount importance.

VCI papers undergo advanced chemical treatment, making them suitable for most complex packaging requirements. This, in turn, has encouraged manufacturers of metallic component to opt for VCI paper for packaging of their products. Moreover, new variants such as the polyethylene coated VCI papers come with superior humidity resistance and hence is positively influencing the dynamics of VCI paper market.

Market Dynamics

The high anti-corrosive nature of VCI paper, facilitating effective protection of metal during transportation remains the primary reason behind its robust adoption in the packaging industry. The growth of VCI paper market is expected to be positively impacted by the exponential capability of the paper to prolong the lifecycle of a product without interfering with its mechanical or electrical surface properties. Moreover, VCI paper is usually eco-friendly and quite affordable, making it popular even among small-scale manufacturers.

Factors as such are likely to boost the overall growth of the VCI paper market over the next couple of years. Recyclability and easy and convenience of using the VCI paper are some of the additional factors that are deemed to favor the growth of the market as well. VCI paper is also capable of protecting both ferrous and non-ferrous materials including cast iron, copper, chrome, nickel, steel, aluminum, and zinc. Besides, the extreme pliability of the product allows it to be comprehensively wrapped around unevenly shaped metallic parts or components without the use of any packaging tapes, resulting in a more economical and productive packaging practice.

For More Detailed Study, Request [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22949

Nonetheless, it is seen that some corrosion inhibitor pigments may sometimes develop toxicity, which could be hazardous. A number of pigments are sensitive to resins and may lead to reactions. The growth prospects of the VCI paper market is also imperiled by the products lack of compatibility with smaller sized metallic goods.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer