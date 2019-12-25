Veggie Crisps Market New Growth Opportunities By 2018 – 2026

Latest Report on the Veggie Crisps Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Veggie Crisps Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Veggie Crisps Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Veggie Crisps in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Veggie Crisps Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Veggie Crisps Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Key Players

Some of the key players engaged in the business of veggie crisps market are BRAD'S PLANT BASED, LLC, Frito-Lay, Proper Crisps, FINN CRISP, Cofresh Snack Foods, Nims Fruit Crisps Limited, Bare Snacks, LesserEvil, Lam's Foods Inc., Yum Yum Chips, and others.

Global Veggie Crisps Market: Key Product Launches

Increasing consumer awareness, support from government organizations, and especially from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), food manufacturers and private label brands are more focused towards launching new products in the vegan food category. For instance,

For instance, in November 2018, U.K. based brand Fairfields Farm has launched Vegan Bacon & Tomato Crisp a vegan-friendly meat flavored crisps to appeal the range of customers looking for plant-based food products.

In June 2018, Bare Snacks launched a new line of veggie chips that are baked not fried, it includes Beet veggie chips, Carrot Veggie Chips, and Sweet Potato Veggie Chips

In 2017, Noberasco launched a new line of vegetable chips, a line of vegetable chips made from beets, sweet potatoes, peppers, carrots, and tomatoes.

In 2016, Nim’s Fruit Crisps launched air-dried veggie crisps, the three new varieties launched by the company are tomato-cucumber, pepper-courgette, and beet-parsni veggie crisps.

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the veggie crisps market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the veggie crisps market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends in veggie crisps market

Detailed value chain analysis of the veggie crisps market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study of veggie crisps market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants in veggie crisps market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants in veggie crisps market

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in veggie crisps market

