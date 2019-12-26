Vehicle Telematics Market Trends in 2019- What Industry Insiders Tell Us about the Future Forecast

The “Global Vehicle Telematics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025″ report is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the Vehicle Telematics Market. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

Summary of Market: In 2018, the global Vehicle Telematics market size was 39650 million US$ and it is expected to reach 104100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.7% during 2019-2025.

Vehicle Telematics is a method of monitoring and harvesting data from any moving asset, like a car, truck, heavy equipment, or ship by using GPS and onboard diagnostics to record movements and vehicle condition at points in time.

Automobile telematics plays an important role in business and personal use.Huge downstream demand is driving telematics transactions in cars.The main sales markets are in the United States and Europe.After sweeping the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific region, India also has a strong procurement market.The United States is the largest consumer of automotive telematics, with a market share of more than 40 percent in 2019.

This report focuses on Vehicle Telematics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level . From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification and Investigation of the Following Aspects: Vehicle Telematics Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces .

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Vehicle Telematics Market:

➳ Aptiv PLC

➳ LeasePlan

➳ ALD Automotive

➳ Visteon Corporation

➳ Telefonica S.A

➳ Vodafone Group Plc.

➳ Alphabet

➳ Robert Bosch Gmbh

➳ Valeo S.A

➳ Trimble

➳ ARI

➳ AT&T

➳ Athlon

➳ Omnitracs

➳ Harman International industries

➳ Octo

➳ Emkay

➳ TomTom

➳ Continental

➳ Michelin

➳ Arvento

➳ Mix Telematics

On the basis of type/product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⤇ Fleet/Asset Management

⤇ Navigation& Location Based Systems

⤇ Infotainment Systems

⤇ Insurance Telematics

⤇ Safety & Security

⤇ Remote Alarm & Incident Monitoring Solutions

⤇ V2X

In the global market, Fleet/Asset Management plays the largest role in the application of automotive telemetry, accounting for nearly 40% of the market share.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Vehicle Telematics market for each application, including-

⤇ Passenger Vehicles

⤇ Commercial Vehicles

Vehicle Telematics Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

⇛ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

⇛ Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

⇛ Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

⇛ Middle East and Africa

Research objectives:

⟴ To study and estimate the market size of Vehicle Telematics, in terms of value.

⟴ To find growth and challenges for the global market.

⟴ To study worthwhile expansions such as expansions, new services launches in Global Vehicle Telematics.

⟴ To conduct the pricing analysis for the global market.

⟴ To classify and assess the side view of important companies of Global Vehicle Telematics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

❶ How is the Vehicle Telematics market expected to Grow In Terms Of Value during the study period?

❷ What are the Competition Developments and Trends in the Vehicle Telematics market?

❸ What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the Vehicle Telematics market?

❹ What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvements faced by market players in the global Vehicle Telematics market?

