Venous Stents Market will Likely to Expand at a Steady CAGR of 9.9 % Between 2017 and 2025

When veins are blocked or narrowed, a metal mesh tubes that expand are used against those narrowed or blocked vein walls. These tubes act as a scaffold in keeping the veins open. In most of the cases, surgeons position the venous stent in central, larger veins like the ones found in abdomen, chest, and legs. The global venous stents market is likely to be driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases like deep vein thrombosis, ulcers, blood clots, and chronic venous insufficiency. In addition, continuous technological progress in stents technology is likely to act as another growth factor for the market.

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG, C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Genodynamic S.R.L., and Gore Medical are the prominent companies found in the global venous stents market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has come up with a report on global venous stents market. The TMR analysts anticipate that the global venous stents market is likely to rise at a rate of 9.9 % CAGR over forecast tenure, 2017 to 2025.

Europe likely to Dominate the Market while Asia Pacific to Grow at a Rapid Pace

The global venous stents market is divided into the major regions of Latin America, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific to offer a detailed view of the market at regional level.

From the geographical perspective, Europe is likely to emerge as one of the leading regions for the global venous stents market. Presence of large pool geriatric population needing implantation of venous stents is expected to provide a fillip to the venous stents market in Europe. Furthermore, presence of several leading manufacturers of venous stents in the region coupled with the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector is likely to boost the regional market.

Asia Pacific is another region that is acquiring prominence at a rapid pace in the global venous stents market. Increasing investment to develop the healthcare infrastructure and better the standard of treatment in the region is propelling market toward growth.

Increased Prevalence of Obesity to Bolster its Demand in the Market

Today, venous stenting plays an important role in the treatment of deep venous pathologies. The global venous stents market is driven by rising incidents of obesity. With the increasing efforts by the healthcare to come up with more effective and advanced treatment for obesity, the global venous stents market gathers momentum. In addition, continuous demand for minimally invasive procedures is likely to add fillip to the market over the assessment tenure. Iliac vein stent technology is likely to emerge as a dominant technology in the global venous stents market owing to its MRI compatibility, flexibility, and is comparatively inexpensive.

On the other hand, stringent regulations pertaining to the approval of products and high cost of surgical procedures are likely to impede the growth of the global venous stents market over the forecast period.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Venous stents market (Technology – Iliac Vein Stents Technology and Wallstent Technology; Application – Legs, Chest, Abdomen and Arms; Disease Indication – Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Post-Thrombotic Syndrome (PTS), May-Thurner Syndrome, and Hemodialysis /Arteriovenous Fistulae) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025.”

