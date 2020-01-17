Vessel Energy Storage System Market Competitive Analysis 2019 to 2027

Vessel Energy Storage System Market: Growing Demand for Energy Storage Solutions

Currently, increase in concerns about environmental pollution and fossil fuel consumption has captured attention in the transportation industry, especially in marine vessels

Another major challenge faced by ships is the fluctuations caused due to high dynamic loads. In order to have good reliability in shipboard power system, number of generators are kept operating continuously below their efficient point.

This leads to severe environmental pollution and inefficient energy operations.

To make the shipboard power systems more reliable, integration of energy storage systems is an effective solution. The energy storage systems are widely used is number of applications which comprise ultra-capacitor, batteries, fuel cell, and fly-wheel. Energy storage vessel systems help create profitable, more nimble, and sustainable vessels.

Less Emissions and Reduce Costs to Enhance Demand

Vessel energy storage system helps ship-owners reduce emission to meet the environmental rules and regulations. Increases vessels responsiveness as battery powered propulsion systems react instantly.

The vessel energy storage system also helps to lower the operation cost by storing and using regenerated energy.

The safety levels also increase because of the back-up energy reserve that keeps the system functional if a failure occurs

Vessel energy storage systems minimize the maintenance cost by reducing engines’ running hours. Furthermore, the comfort level of crew and passengers increases as the vibrations and pollution gets eliminated.

The system help vessels and shipping companies maintain their green profile, increasing vessels’ sustainability at the same time

Key Drivers of Vessel Energy Storage System Market

The vessel energy storage system powers the overall system, discarding the need for engines. Noiseless operations, zero emissions, and no fuel consumption are some of the advantages. This minimizes the environmental pollution, thereby reducing its effect on marine life.

The vessel energy storage system ingests the load variations in the power network. The energy storage system manages the power required by engine and eliminates peak load required to start new engines. The power can be produced at peak efficiency and at economical cost.

Recent Developments

Recently, Rolls-Royce plc, has introduced a lithium-ion based energy storage system for ships with an aim to offer safe, clean, and cost efficient system. It consists of a liquid cooled battery system which enables scaling of energy and power requirements of different types of ships. This system meets the criteria of global regulations for low and zero emissions propulsion system. The system can also be used with liquefied natural gas (LNG) or diesel powered engine making it a hybrid propulsion unit.

North America Expected to Hold Major Share

The vessel energy storage system market can be split across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The vessel energy storage system market in North America is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to the growth in international trade and to comply the environmental norms in the region

The U.S. is estimated to be a major consumer of vessel energy storage system in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to hold significant share of the vessel energy storage system market and is anticipated to grow at a good pace.

Europe is likely to be a stable region for the vessel energy storage system market. Furthermore, the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Vessel Energy Storage System Market:

Key players operating in the vessel energy storage system market include:

ABB

Plan B Energy Storage

Wärtsilä

Rolls-Royce plc

NORIS Group

General Electric

EST-Floattech

Corvus Energy

Aspin Kemp & Associates Inc.

Saft

MG Energy Systems

PATHION

Leclanche

Siemens

Magnus Marine

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer