Veterinary Diagnostics Market Trends and Analysis Growth by 2025

Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Snapshot

The facility of diagnosis of medical testing to identify the presence of infectious agents, toxins, and reasons for sicknesses is important in the prevention and control of contagious illnesses. Innovative diagnostics capacities are particularly of high significance, halfway due to fact that animals can’t express their pain and other uneasiness in their bodies. An extensive variety of tests on blood, urine, feces, and sample tissue are made accessible by veterinary diagnostics centers.

As there is a significant increase in the number of people keeping pet, the surge in demand for veterinary diagnostics is estimated to take off, as well. Veterinary diagnostics is utilized as a part of the detection and treatment of various medical issues, for example, bacteria, allergies, diabetes, fertility issues, and infections that influence canines, felines, and different pets and including pigs, cows, bullocks, poultry, sheep, and goats.

Anemia, cancer, canine adenovirus type-1, rabies, tapeworm, roundworm, heartworm, and illness related to the endocrine function are additionally tried with veterinary diagnostics. Advancement in technology offer speed, ease, accuracy, and low cost testing capacities. Simple use, transportation, handling, storage and removal of the requirement for refrigeration guarantees impressive development of the market.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Market Potential

Outbreak of cattle diseases worldwide has been necessitating the adoption of veterinary diagnostics on a global scale. For instance, in April 2017, the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory reported that five beef cattle herds across three counties were tested positive for Trichomoniasis, an extremely contagious, sexually transmitted disease.

Similarly, Tanzanian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries (MALF) has undertaken a program to control and prevent livestock diseases in the region. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States (FAO) funded consumables and equipment to Tanzania for the same.

Furthermore, a number of organizations and agencies have been addressing the issue of zoonotic diseases and the threat posed by them to human health. For instance, The Asean Sectoral Working Group on Livestock (ASWGL), in a meeting conducted on 27 April, 2017, stated its initiatives addressing the socio-economic impact of animal diseases. It has been formulating, developing, and implementing strategic mechanism and frameworks both at the regional and national levels.

The market for veterinary diagnostics has been witnessing a number of product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and mergers. For instance, in April 2017, Calbiotech group of companies, a prominent manufacturer and developer of immunoassays was acquired by Erba Diagnostics Mannheim.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global veterinary diagnostics market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe. Of these, North America emerged as the leading segment of the global veterinary diagnostics market, thanks to the augmenting demand for animal-derived food products such as diary and meat. The veterinary diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is also advancing at a steady pace. The growing spending on animal healthcare, increasing animal population, and rising concerns and awareness pertaining to zoonotic diseases has been fuelling the market for veterinary diagnostics in Asia Pacific.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market for veterinary diagnostics is highly fragmented in terms of competition. Neogen Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, Heska Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., URIT Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Abaxis, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., IDVet, QIAGEN N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, BPC Biosed srl, Zoetis, Inc., and Virbac are some of the leading companies operating in the global market for veterinary diagnostics.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Key Trends

As the number of pet owners worldwide has been multiplying rapidly, the demand for veterinary diagnostics is expected to soar. Veterinary diagnostics is used in the diagnosis and treatment of different medical conditions such as allergies, bacteria, fertility issues, diabetes, and viruses that affect cats, dogs, and other pets as well as cows, pigs, bullocks, sheep, poultry, and goats.

Cancer, anemia, rabies, canine adenovirus type-1, tapeworm, heartworm, roundworm, and diseases of the endocrine function are also tested using veterinary diagnostics. Recent advancements in technology offer low cost, speedy, and highly sensitive testing capacities. Easy usage, handling, transportation, and storage, and elimination of the need for refrigeration promises considerable growth of the market.

