Vinyl Cutter Market Research Report And Predictive Business Strategy by 2026

Vinyl cutter is a machine operated through a computer. The computer controls the blade movement. The blades are used to cut out letters and shapes from a self-adhesive plastic sheet. Vinyl cutter looks like a small computer printer. The machine is mainly used to make signs, banners, and advertisements. In addition, vinyl cutters are also used for apparel decoration or custom apparel. Vinyl cutting machines are used to create permanent graphics as well as for short term lettering and graphics. The adoption of vinyl cutters for crafting by the residential sector has increased over time. These cutters require less maintenance. Vinyl cutters are available in a variety of materials and color which includes thermal transfer material, reflective vinyl, gold and silver foil, and holographic vinyl. Moreover, the vinyl cutter machine comes with additional accessories which includes vinyl sheets, spatula, sketching pens, hook, vinyl trimmer, pickup tool, adhesive papers etc. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for vinyl cutters across the world during the forecast period.

The increasing advancements and adoption of 3D printing is expected to drive the demand for vinyl cutters worldwide. Other factors such as growth in the packaging industry is expected to have a high impact on the global vinyl cutter market in the long term due to increased investments in the packaging industry. Growing demand for mass customization of garments and clothing due to fast changing trends in the fashion industry are leading to increased business for textile printers, thus driving the demand for vinyl cutters. Apart from the packaging and advertisement industry, vinyl cutters have huge opportunity in the residential sector due to increasing number of do-it-yourself (DIY) crafters, which is expected to accelerate the residential segment during the forecast period. However, presence of many local players is likely to hinder the expansion of the vinyl cutter market in the short run.

The global vinyl cutter market can be segmented on the basis of vinyl cutter size, application, end-use industry, distribution channel, and geography. Based on vinyl cutter size, the vinyl cutter market can be classified into 16 inch, 24 inch, 36 inch, 48 inch, and more than 48 inch. Based on application, the market can be segmented into design creation, cutting, transfer tape, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the vinyl cutter market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. In terms of distribution channel, the vinyl cutter market is classified into online and offline. The offline channel is further sub segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, independent or specialty stores, and others. Increasing collaboration between e-commerce platform providers and brick & mortar and online platforms is expected to drive the online distribution channel during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global vinyl cutter market is classified into Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of APAC), North America (U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA), Europe (U.K, France, Germany, Rest of Europe), and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America). North America is expected to dominate the vinyl cutter market during the forecast period. This is primarily driven by rapid expansion of domestic and industrial markets as the demand for vinyl cutters is expected to be high in the U.S. Besides, the consumer and recreation construction industry is expected to witness huge growth in the country in the near future. Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate followed by Europe during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global vinyl cutter market are Roland DGA Corporation, Brother International Corporation, Cricut, Inc., USCutter, Inc., Stahls’ Inc., Mehta Cad Cam Systems Pvt Ltd., Secabo GmbH, Sign Max Enterprises Inc., Pro World Inc., Grafityp UK Limited, SUMMA NV, Gerber Technology LLC, McLogan Supply Company, BREN Inc.,and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

