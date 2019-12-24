Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market: Thriving Construction Industry in Asia Pacific to Keep Demand Rolling

The global market for visualization and 3D rendering features a largely consolidated vendor landscape, with the leading three vendors accounting for a nearly 80% of the overall revenue generated in the market in 2016, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. These three vendors, namely Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systems, and NVIDIA Corporation, have strengthened their positions in the market with the help of cost competitive pricing, continuous introduction of innovative and advanced solutions, and collaborations with the view of expanding product portfolios.

The market presents significant demand for customized solutions. Thus, offering more innovative solutions or introducing higher versions of existing products with added features could help companies to further reinforce their positions or achieve larger share in the overall market. In February 2017, NVIDIA Corporation announced the release of GameWorks DX12, a software that is said to have advanced real-time simulation and rendering technologies. Introduction of such solutions could allow companies in the visualization and 3D rendering market to achieve better returns.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global visualization and 3D rendering software market, which was pegged at US$577.4 mn in 2016, will exhibit an excellent CAGR of 24.3% from 2017 and 2025 and rise to a valuation of US$4,068.8 mn by 2025.

On-Premise Deployment Presently Most Preferred but Cloud-based Deployment Rapidly Gaining Traction

In terms of the type of deployment, the on-premise segment presently holds the dominant position in the global visualizations and 3D rendering software market. The segment accounted for a massive 66% of the overall revenue generated from the sales of visualization and 3D rendering software in the global market in 2016. However, owing to the rising popularity and the significant rise in the rate of adoption of the cloud medium for deploying visualization and 3D rendering software, the on-premise deployment segment will suffer a huge blow in its revenue valuation over the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer