Water Desalination Equipment Market – Global Industry Growth Drivers and Forecast Assessment 2019-2025



This report presents the worldwide Water Desalination Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Water Desalination Equipment refers to devices designed to desalinate both brackish or sea water, in order to produce high quality potable, industrial water, etc. In water desalination process, there are mainly two methods, namely Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) and Reverse Osmosis (RO) method.

Overall, the Water Desalination Equipment products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The technical barriers of Water Desalination Equipment are not high, and the Water Desalination Equipment production concentrated large companies including GE WaterDoosan Heavy Industries, Acciona, Genesis Water Technologies, Koch Membrane Systems, Degremont Sas, IDE Technologies, Veolia, Hyflux, Biwater and others. They are mainly located in USA, UK, and South Korea.

As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Water Desalination Equipment will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Water Desalination Equipment is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast. Water Desalination Equipment industry will usher in a rapidly growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Water Desalination Equipment gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Water Desalination Equipment. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Water Desalination Equipment market will become more intense.

The Water Desalination Equipment market was valued at 13500 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 43200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water Desalination Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GE Water

Doosan Heavy Industries

Acciona

Genesis Water Technologies

Koch Membrane Systems

Degremont Sas

IDE Technologies

Veolia

Hyflux

Biwater

Cadagua

Prominent

Forever Pure

Ampac

Blue Water Desalination

Lenntech

Echotec Water Makers

Applied Membranes

Hangzhou Water Treatment

Zhonghe Desalination

Water Desalination Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Portable Emergency Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Marine Fresh Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Land-based Seawater Desalination Plants

Offshore Seawater Desalination Watermakers (Oil & Gas)

NATO Cerified Military SWRO Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Water Desalination Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Drinking water

Agricultural water

Industrial water

Other



Water Desalination Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

