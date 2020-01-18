Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market to Attain a Value of ~US$ 50 Mn by 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global water free/waterless urinals market. In terms of revenue, the global water free/waterless urinals market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global water free/waterless urinals market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global water free/waterless urinals market would be largely driven by factors such as rising concerns about public hygiene at the commercial level, and growing industrialization in developing economies. Innovation in technology and design of water free/waterless urinals with advanced features such as automated and touch-free operation urinals are expected to boost the demand for waterless urinals, subsequently driving the growth of the water free/waterless urinals market.

Different types of urinals are preferred according to the need. These include conventional urinals, ultra-low flush (ULF) urinals, high-efficiency urinals (HEU), and non-water urinals. The demand for ultra-low flush (ULF) urinals and non-water urinals has shown significant growth, encouraging manufacturers to increase investments toward research & development. The trend is expected to have a noteworthy impact on the global water free/waterless urinals market.

In addition, players in the water free/waterless urinals market are focusing on innovative urinal models that are equipped with unique and attractive designs, as poor quality of the construction and inappropriate designs of the urinals lead to the improper use of these facilities. Water free urinals are considered as a more appropriate option for the promotion of public urinals, as they overcome the water and infrastructure needs of conventional urinals.

Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market: Segment Analysis

According to the water free/waterless urinals market report, the commercial application segment that includes healthcare, hotels & restaurants, industrial, offices, schools & colleges, shopping complexes, etc., is estimated to acquire a majority market share in the global water free/waterless urinals market, and grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The growth of the commercial segment can be attributed to the infrastructure development of commercial spaces, particularly shopping complexes, malls, and offices. However, in the near future, the residential sector is estimated to grow at a prominent rate. The growth of the residential segment is majorly fueled by the likely increase in the construction of new residential arenas. For instance, as per the American Institutes of Architecture, residential sector construction is estimated to grow at the highest rate, followed by the commercial and institutional sectors.

Global Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global water free/waterless urinals market include Kohler Co., Falcon Water Technologies, Hindware Homes, Sloan Valve Company, URIMAT Schweiz AG, Waterless Co. Inc., Zurn Industries, LLC, Villeroy & Boch AG, American Standard, and EKAM Eco Solutions. Companies operating in the water free/waterless urinals market are extensively focusing on introducing innovative products in order to gain increased market share.

