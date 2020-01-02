Water Proof and Sea Water Resistant Labels Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast

Water Proof and Sea Water Resistant Labels Market– Overview

Labels are information tags that convey product related information such as manufacturing date, product expiry date, serial number, etc. Today, information transparency is on high demand and therefore the labels are finding increasing usage across several industrial verticals. Labels must carry the information unaltered from the manufacturer to the end user and to attain this the label manufacturers are producing labels with certain characteristics such as chemical resistant, abrasion resistant, water proof, UV resistant, Tear resistant, etc. This features has enabled the reliable use of labels across several industrial verticals including food industry, automotive, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Water proof and Sea water resistant labels are specifically designed labels that can be used under harsh environmental conditions in food service and catering, vacation and recreational rentals, construction and architecture, etc. Water proof and sea water resistant labels are also finding increasing demand from cargo and other transportation means which are used to transport products across regions under harsh environmental conditions. Due to its industry favorable and end user friendly features, the water proof and sea water resistant labels market is anticipated to grow in terms of value and volume between 2017 and 2027.

Water Proof and Sea Water Resistant Labels Market– Dynamics

Products such as petroleum oils and other related products are usually transported overseas and therefore requires a reliable labelling solution. These products are corrosive in nature and tends to damage the conventional labels. The water proof and sea water resistant labels are reliable alternative for the conventional labels. The characteristic features of water proof and sea water resistant labels has ensured its compatibility with products like oils and grease. These features of the water proof and sea water resistant labels are anticipated to drive the market throughout the forecast period. However, the existing labelling solutions are expected to restrain the overall growth of the water proof and sea water resistant labels throughout the forecast period.

Water Proof and Sea Water Resistant Labels Market– Segmentation

On the basis of adhesive type, the Water Proof and Sea Water Resistant Labels Market is segmented as following:

Dispersion acrylate

UV Acrylic Hot melt

Rubber based

On the basis of Printing System, the Water Proof and Sea Water Resistant Labels Market is segmented as following:

Injection Printed Labels

Laser Printed Labels

Thermal Printed Labels

On the basis of End Use, the Water Proof and Sea Water Resistant Labels Market is segmented as following:

Chemical containers Drums Totes Bottles Others

Automotive Boats Ships Trucks Others

Electrical and Pumping Equipments

Construction and Architectural Equipments

Others

Water Proof and Sea Water Resistant Labels Market– Region Wise Outlook

On the basis of geographical regions, the global Water Proof and Sea Water Resistant Labels Market is divided into following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

North America is involved in research activities involving usage as well as transportation of hazardous chemicals. This in turn is anticipated reflect into increased demand for the water proof and sea water resistant labels in the region. However, Latin America is expected to show a slower growth in terms of value as well as volume in water proof and sea water resistant labels market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show a growth in the demand for the water proof and sea water resistant labels between 2017 and 2027. India having a water surrounded geography is dependent on transportation of various industrial as well as agricultural products across seas through ships and cargos to maintain global business. This is expected to drive the water proof and sea water resistant labels market in the region. However, Europe and Middle East and Africa are expected to show a sluggish growth over the forecast period in the water proof and sea water resistant labels market owing to its prevailing stagnant economy.

Water Proof and Sea Water Resistant Labels Market– Key Players

The key players in Water Proof and Sea Water Resistant Labels Market includes Avery Products Corporation, prynt.ink, Relyco Sales, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., NFI Corp., Robos GmbH & Co. KG.

