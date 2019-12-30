Well Completion Equipment and Services Market- Global Industry A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis 2019 – 2025
Completion, in petroleum production, is the process of making a well ready for production (or injection). This principally involves preparing the bottom of the hole to the required specifications, running in the production tubing and its associated downhole tools as well as perforating and stimulating as required.
For the driving factors, Shale gas inflation in the U.S., new additions to recoverable resources, and increase in production rate. Stringent environmental policies and regulations, coupled with a fall in the number of refineries are observed as the major restraining factors for well completion equipment and services market.
In 2018, the global Well Completion Equipment and Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Well Completion Equipment and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Well Completion Equipment and Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Baker Hughes
Weatherford International
Welltec
Packers Plus
Delta Oil Tools
Wellcare Oil Tools
Resource Well
Completion Technologies
Omega Completion Technology
OAO Tyazhpressmash
Mansfield Energy
Completion
Technology Resources
TEAM Oil Tools
Trican
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Equipment
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore Wells
Offshore Wells
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Well Completion Equipment and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Well Completion Equipment and Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Well Completion Equipment and Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
